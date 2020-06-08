David Couper: Police need real reform and a fresh start

What began as a peaceful protest May 30 in Madison, where I served as chief of police for more than 20 years, erupted in violence. A police vehicle was torched, more than 70 businesses were damaged and in some cases looted, and police deployed tear gas and pepper spray.

Similar unrest has occurred in dozens of cities across the country as citizens have come together to protest the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis.

For me, it felt like being thrown back to an older time.

I was a police officer in Minneapolis on the night of April 4, 1968, after Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated. Plymouth Avenue was set on fire, businesses were looted and anger seethed in the city.

It was a situation I was determined to prevent when I became Madison’s chief of police a few years later, working together with anti-war and civil rights protesters to keep events from becoming violent. It took a lot of work, a lot of good cops and many changes in the police department — many fought aggressively by the department’s old guard.

Most police officers, in my experience, are not racists and bullies. Most chose to be cops because they actually want to “serve and protect.” But their reputation has been tarnished by the bad cops they have had to work with.