As a never-Trump alternate delegate, I was not allowed on the floor of the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, until the last desperate protest had petered out and the man was safely nominated. That’s how I earned the scarlet letters RINO.

If it is true, I have been a dues-paying Republican In Name Only these past 32 years — despite voting for Donald Trump in 2020 after a successful presidency.

Never again.

Not after Trump sent the mob to the U.S. Capitol to prevent the constitutional transfer of power on Jan. 6, 2021. If it was an FBI plot led by a guy named Epps, as the RITOs (Republicans In Trump Only) insist, not one Proud Boy or Oath Keeper convicted of seditious conspiracy raised that defense.

Not after the sore loser promised to pardon those cop-bashing seditionists.

Not after he called a police officer defending the Capitol a “thug.”

Not after the 45th president continues to blame his loyal vice president, whom he callously left in harm’s way, for not overturning the Constitution.

Not even Fox News believes the stolen election lie. As Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani told Arizona legislators: “We’ve got lots of theories. We just don’t have the evidence.” Sixty-one courts of law — state and federal — agreed. Many of them were Trump’s own appointees.

Isn’t it time to change horses after Trump and his endorsed candidates came up lame in swing states such as Wisconsin, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Arizona? Blame liberal Dane County all you want, but former President George W. Bush got 33% of the county's vote against Al Gore in 2000, whereas the “Trump-backed Tim Michels" could manage only 20% in Dane County last year in his failed bid for governor. When a sitting Republican legislator barely holds serve in a state Senate district in Milwaukee’s north shore suburbs with a razor-thin 50.9% of the vote, that says Trump is a drag on the Republican brand.

One can question the civil court decision finding the man liable for sexual assault and defamation. (I do.) But no one says this sure doesn’t sound like the Trump we all know. How many criminal indictments loom on the horizon? Do you really want your child to grow up to be like this president?

Banks are failing, the southern border is over-run, gasoline is a luxury item and Democrats want to take away our gas stoves. Poor old President Joe Biden is more woke than the night watchman at Folger’s but stumbles through the White House and his veep is a cackle away from the nuclear button.

We can beat these guys if we pass up Trump’s scorched-earth revenge tour. Republicans have a deep bench: U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — just for starters. They're fighters with none of Trump’s gratuitous meanness. Republicans win when it is morning in America, not with broken glass and hangman’s nooses in Washington, D.C.

It's time for former Gov. Tommy Thompson, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and former Gov. Scott Walker to lead this party out of the conspiracy chat rooms and into the sunlight. They should say, with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, former House Speaker Paul Ryan and U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher of Green Bay, that, "We lose with Trump."

Trashing the Constitution in exchange for cheap gasoline will not make America great again. Pledge to leave the presidential ballot empty if Trump’s name is on it. Call me a RINO, but Trump has never pledged to support a nominee other than himself. He is the real RINO.