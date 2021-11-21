David Blaska: The war on school discipline must end

Expelling four high school resource police officers — three of them Black — last year was only the most visible trophy in Madison’s campaign to abolish discipline.
Under former school Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham, the district decided “to embrace a restorative and progressive approach, one that aims to keep students in school” — no matter what. It’s safe to say it failed when one-third of the student body at East High School in Madison found it prudent to shelter at home recently rather than risk injury in student fights and the police tear gas required to quell them.
The district’s behavior education plan admits Madison schools are experimenting on students with critical race theory. “Six years ago we made a major shift … We took a step into uncharted territory. ... A zero tolerance policy toward discipline … was having a disproportionate and negative effect on students of color.” (Indeed, the school board this autumn outright banned suspensions through fifth grade.) Result? More trouble.
The Madison School District reported 2,081 “behavior incidents” to the state Department of Public Instruction for school year 2019-20 compared to 2,023 in 2016-17 , despite smaller enrollment. More concerning, the nature of those offenses are more serious: 863 assaults in 2019-20 compared to 72 just three years earlier. More than twice as many weapon offenses.
Yet students of color continue to be disproportionately disciplined — in Madison and elsewhere. “The simple fact is this: black boys do commit more violent offenses in public schools than other kids,” acknowledges John McWhorter, in his book “Woke Racism.”
You want “equity”? According to Madison School District data from 2017-18, 59% of disciplinary actions were taken against boys, even though they account for 49% of enrollment. To play their game: Why are Madison schools biased against boys?
Professor McWhorter, who is Black, argues: “To insist that bigotry is the only possible reason for suspending more black boys than white boys, is to espouse harming black students [who are left] not only improperly educated but beaten up.”
Trouble at school? School district teachers and staff must navigate a 111-page school safety plan. Its flow chart is no help; it’s a bewildering corn maze of 23 possible action steps that begin with “Notify Central Office.” Try to find “call the cops” despite the mandate of state law to report serious threats.
Time and again, the school district pulls the rug out from under disciplinarians. The most tragic example is the “positive behavior coach” beaten by an unruly student at Whitehorse Middle School in 2019. He did everything by the book. He still got the hook.
In Madison, principals do not run their schools; teachers cannot control their classrooms. They are second-guessed by the suits at the Doyle Administration Building. The School Board couldn’t maintain order at its own meetings. Freedom Inc. shut down its 2018 annual budget meeting in its campaign to intimidate members into defunding the police.
This woke attitude manifests itself in the larger community. Predators roam the streets after jumping bail on signature bond.
Discipline is crucial to success. Discipline is mastering a skill, finishing an assignment, peaceably resolving disputes. We should not be race-shamed from teaching that precious skill to our children.
Blaska, of Madison, is a blogger and former Dane County Board member who ran for Madison School Board three years ago: davidblaska.com.