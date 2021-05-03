David Armiak: Officials use digital dodges to hide public records

Records on ALEC Connect, like the Big 10 portal, have remained secret despite public records requests.

Members of the Republican Attorneys General Association use a similar ploy.

In 2018, the Center for Media and Democracy sued Attorney General Brad Schimel for refusing to turn over records relating to his participation in a multi-state lawsuit challenging the Affordable Care Act. The Wisconsin Department of Justice reached a settlement with CMD that included an acknowledgement that the open records law applies to documents accessed online.

“Materials that otherwise meet the definition of ‘record’ ... are not exempt from disclosure by virtue of their location on private email accounts, online apps, or file-sharing services,” the settlement said.

But ALEC legislators apparently didn’t get the memo.

Last summer, I requested communications between ALEC and the office of John Nygren, then a Republican state representative. Nygren, who sat on ALEC’s board of directors at the time, provided me with a number of emails and an incomplete post by Lisa Nelsen, the CEO of ALEC, about the “safeguards needed for any vote-by-mail program.”