Let me note at the outset that I support the proposal to build a bus rapid transit project as necessary for sensible growth downtown and in the East Washington corridor. I also support increased funding for our failing county roads, especially those serving urban areas.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway wants to institute a $40 city tax on vehicles that “bed-down” in Madison. The mayor said that the $8 million raised by the tax would be used to support the development of the BRT. The mayor also contends that “the cost of operating a vehicle in Madison will remain among the lowest in the Midwest.” However, the facts do not support either statement.
First, only $1 million of the $7.9 million in new taxes would be used for BRT next year. Most likely, work would not begin for three years. (Also, the federal government would have to pay most of the $130-150 million tab.) The 2020 budget indicates that most of the new revenue would pay for the standard operations of Madison Metro. The property taxes that had been going to Metro would instead pay for substantial employee compensation increases and a host of new programs. No new funds would be saved for future use for BRT.
The strategy of promising improvements in transportation as a pretext for increasing vehicle taxes was previously used by Dane County two years ago. County leaders promised that the $28 wheel tax would be used to improve county roads. The tax was enacted, but no new money was allocated for county highway improvements in 2019 or in the current proposal for 2020.
The mayor wrote in her budget summary that “vehicle costs in Madison are among the lowest in the Midwest.” One can argue about what fairly constitutes vehicle costs. However, the costs that are controlled by the government — that is, Madison’s auto registration fees — will be the highest in the state and among the highest in the nation.
The state fee of $85 is among the nation’s highest for a car — not truck. Dane County’s fee of $28 is the second-highest county fee in the state. And the proposed $40 city fee is twice as high as the next highest municipal fee. That’s a whopping $153 per vehicle.
For most Madisonians, the fee will be two or three times that $153. According to the U.S. Census, a little less than half of all households have two vehicles and will pay $80 in new taxes, while about one in five households have three or more cars. These households will pay a total of $459 per year in fees. Only 8% of households do not own a car. Many of these households are students and downtown residents.
This is a highly regressive tax that would be levied on a household necessity without regard to income. The mayor and council repeatedly state their commitment to equity and social justice. Yet, this tax is more burdensome than the property tax. While the BRT may improve transportation, it should not be financed with this regressive tax.
David Ahrens is a former member of the Madison City Council.
