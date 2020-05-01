David Ahrens: The enemy? It turned out to be bugs, not bombs

There could not be a clearer example of the topsy-turvy world of government priorities than the same-day announcement that 18 F-35 jets will be sited at Truax Air Field and that the Wisconsin death toll from COVID-19 has topped 180, with thousands more seriously ill.
What is the link between these two events? Money. And when we “follow the money,” we can identify the real — not the rhetorical — priorities of the nation.
The cost of each of the new jets has been estimated at between $80 and $110 million. New facilities will have to be constructed to house and repair this fleet and the 1,000 personnel will have to be trained on its operations. Add inflation and unforeseen costs, and we can safely estimate the price tag of Truax’s new fleet at $2 billion.
Compare this to the president’s proposal just two months ago, when the COVID-19 pandemic was well underway in China and Italy, to cut the CDC’s budget by $742 million. This included an $85 million cut to Infectious and Zoonotic Disease Control. (Zoonotic diseases are those transmitted from animals to humans such as HIV, Zika, Ebola and likely COVID-19.) The new budget also cuts $25 million for public health preparedness and response and an even larger reduction for global health assistance.
These reductions further disable programs that are already threadbare operations. For example, in 2019, the federal government allocated about $2 per person in Wisconsin for emergency preparedness and $1 per person to fight infectious and zoonotic disease. In fact, Wisconsin ranks 47th in the nation in per capita federal assistance for public health.
Now compare this to the U.S. military expenditure of more than $2,000 per person and it’s reasonable to conclude that the government thinks a shiny new fleet of bombers is a higher priority for the citizens of Wisconsin than being given resources to protect ourselves from viruses. Of course, the irony is that it has always been “bugs” and not bombs that are statistically the greatest threat to the nation. Let’s not forget that HIV/AIDS killed 675,000 Americans, including 17,000 in the last year. This is about the same number of deaths which resulted from the “Spanish flu” of 1919 — but in a population of less than one-third what it is now. It is also likely that climate change will accelerate the evolution of viruses and globalization will more efficiently transport them across borders.
In the 20th century, twice as many Americans died from viruses than in wars. The immediate and on-going threat of these new viral and bacterial “bugs” has taken a far greater toll than all our wars with foreign enemies. If the government took one month to conclude that it did not have sufficient protections for the most essential personnel, what will be our fate in the event of a biologic attack by an adversary — nation-based or an independent actor?
Nevertheless, the government persists in fighting phantom enemies with the weapons of the last century. If only we had spent one hundredth of the cost of these bombers on preparing this virus and the next, we would have cut our losses in the current war — against COVID-19.
David Ahrens is a former member of the Madison City Council.
