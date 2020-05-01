David Ahrens: The enemy? It turned out to be bugs, not bombs

Now compare this to the U.S. military expenditure of more than $2,000 per person and it’s reasonable to conclude that the government thinks a shiny new fleet of bombers is a higher priority for the citizens of Wisconsin than being given resources to protect ourselves from viruses. Of course, the irony is that it has always been “bugs” and not bombs that are statistically the greatest threat to the nation. Let’s not forget that HIV/AIDS killed 675,000 Americans, including 17,000 in the last year. This is about the same number of deaths which resulted from the “Spanish flu” of 1919 — but in a population of less than one-third what it is now. It is also likely that climate change will accelerate the evolution of viruses and globalization will more efficiently transport them across borders.