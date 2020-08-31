David Ahrens: How to kill a civilian police review body

Nearly three years after Madison received its consultant’s report on the Madison Police Department, its most significant recommendation will come up for a vote by the Common Council on Sept. 1.
The consultant group, OIR, proposed, ”Madison should enhance its civilian oversight by establishing an independent police auditor’s office reporting to a civilian police review body.”
It is inarguable that an institution as important as the MPD should not be entirely responsible for its own oversight. No organization or for that matter, person, can objectively evaluate themselves.
In order for the MPD to be most effective, it is essential that as much as possible, all members of our heterogeneous community believe that the department treats everyone fairly and without bias.
Just as we should expect police officers to treat community members without prejudice, the same should be expected of a Board that essentially “polices the police.”
Unfortunately, the proposal before the Council, by Alds. Kemble, Bidar and Moreland sets in motion a process for a Board that is anything but objective.
Unlike any other city board, commission or committee, membership on this Board will be almost entirely limited to nine named organizations. Nine of the 11 members would be individuals nominated by organizations including Urban Triage, Freedom Inc., the Community Response Team, etc.
Many of these organizations have engaged in the harshest criticism of the MPD for years. As a former member of the Common Council, who has listened to many hours of speeches by members of these groups, it is inconceivable that they would objectively review police activities.
In fact, the only attribute that bars membership on the board is having been a law enforcement officer for the last 10 years or having a family member who is or has been an employee of the MPD. (Other more mainstream “named” organizations are also allowed members such as NAACP, Unidos and Outreach.)
Also, unlike any board or committee at the state or local level, this board would have the power to subpoena individuals, hire outside counsel and investigators and conduct investigations. It will also pay up to $15,000 to hire attorneys for complainants against the MPD. Also, in what is probably a first-in-the nation, we would pay private attorneys up to $15,000 to sue the city.
Financed with a proposed $500,000 for next year, this body is not structured to review policies and procedures but to conduct trials of members of the department.
If this proposal is adopted with a board that is “stacked” against the MPD, it will not be long before there is a reaction against this body. My fear is that the reaction will be so strong that rather than demanding reform of the Board, the entire concept will be discredited, the Board will be abolished and we will have lost the opportunity to improve the MPD.
There is still an opportunity to create a balanced and fair board. The OIR report recommended the city adopt the board used in Denver. The current proposal is nothing like that balanced board that is widely accepted by police and civilians.
If the Council simply accepts this proposal in its current form, the mayor should veto it and insist that civilian review of police is too important to be conducted by a self-selected panel.
David Ahrens is a former Madison alder.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!