Plain Talk: You can see the country's soul from a train

I took my annual Amtrak trip a couple of weeks ago, this time on the train Woody Guthrie sang about, "the City of New Orleans."

It's a trip that my friend Tom Schultz, now the retired managing editor of the Watertown Daily Times, and I have taken several times over the 35 or so years we've been doing this.

The City of New Orleans boards in Chicago at about 8 p.m. and arrives in New Orleans around 3 the next afternoon. We spent a couple of nights eating oysters and crab claws and listening to a little traditional jazz and watching the people frolicking in the French Quarter. New Orleans is a city like no other. They sell beer and hard liquor at sidewalk walk-up windows in the endless rows of taverns that you can openly consume while walking the streets.

We actually boarded Amtrak in Milwaukee, catching one of the seven Hiawatha trains that run daily between the state's largest city and Chicago. The route is setting passenger records each year and had it not been for former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and his Republican counterparts in the Legislature, people in this area would have been served by it as well — stops at Watertown and Madison, for instance.