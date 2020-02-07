Plain Talk: You can see the country's soul from a train

I took my annual Amtrak trip a couple of weeks ago, this time on the train Woody Guthrie sang about, "the City of New Orleans."
It's a trip that my friend Tom Schultz, now the retired managing editor of the Watertown Daily Times, and I have taken several times over the 35 or so years we've been doing this.
The City of New Orleans boards in Chicago at about 8 p.m. and arrives in New Orleans around 3 the next afternoon. We spent a couple of nights eating oysters and crab claws and listening to a little traditional jazz and watching the people frolicking in the French Quarter. New Orleans is a city like no other. They sell beer and hard liquor at sidewalk walk-up windows in the endless rows of taverns that you can openly consume while walking the streets.
We actually boarded Amtrak in Milwaukee, catching one of the seven Hiawatha trains that run daily between the state's largest city and Chicago. The route is setting passenger records each year and had it not been for former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and his Republican counterparts in the Legislature, people in this area would have been served by it as well — stops at Watertown and Madison, for instance.
That was yet another Walker contempt for the environment. Why carry people on a train when you can force scores of people to drive cars down the freeway instead?
Unlike many of Amtrak's long-distance trains, the City of New Orleans almost always runs on time. The route from Chicago to New Orleans is relatively flat and freight trains aren't as frequent as they are going west.
There's been a big change in the train's food service, though, and, unfortunately, not for the better. Trains east of the Mississippi have switched from the traditional dining cars where passengers sat at linen-covered tables, ordered from a full menu and were served freshly prepared food by a server.
It was a big part of the overall rail experience. I can't count the number of interesting people I met when seated next to complete strangers in the diner.
But, Amtrak has a new CEO, a former Delta Airlines chief executive, who has vowed to get the national railroad system out of the red. Ideas like changing the food service have been controversial, but Amtrak transported 900,000 more passengers last year and its losses have shrunk.
Nevertheless, microwaved entrees for first class passengers — there are four choices on the City of New Orleans: beef, chicken Parmesan, a Chinese noodle dish and a vegan plate — aren't exactly thrilling. And where once you could order bacon, sausage, ham and eggs or pancakes and French toast for breakfast, a McMuffin-like sandwich is now the only choice. Passengers seat themselves in booths that were once covered with linen and table settings.
Train purists believe such reductions will result in fewer passengers. Richard Anderson, the new CEO, believes it will allow the railroad to require fewer subsidies.
The good news is that full diner service is still available on the long-distance routes west of the Mississippi. But, for how long, is anyone's guess.
The diner cutbacks notwithstanding, travel by rail is still a delight. Where else can you put up your feet, sit back, read a book, sip a drink and watch America pass by your window?
The City of New Orleans route is a stark reminder that not all of America is pretty, especially as you pass some of the nation's most impoverished areas, mostly in Mississippi and northern Louisiana. It makes you wonder how many people have been shut out of the American dream.
Only on a train can you see the country's soul.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
