Many people saw the shocking headlines a few weeks ago that read "Medicare-for-all will cost $32.6 trillion."
Yes, that's right, as the Associated Press darkly pointed out: That's trillion with a "t."
The figure came from a study by the libertarian think tank known as Mercatus Center, one of the many conservative think tanks backed by the infamous Koch brothers. The center analyzed U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders' bill pending in Congress that would extend Medicare to every U.S. citizen regardless of age and concluded that over its first 10 years the cost would hit that $32.6 trillion mark.
It issued a press release, sure that the U.S. media would quickly pick it up which, of course, they did, including pundits and editorialists sermonizing that this news likely marked the death of Sanders' bill and put a serious crimp into the single-payer movement that continues to gain steam around the country.
The $32.6 trillion could well be accurate, but what the Mercatus Center and the dozens of news reporters and opinionators forgot was to check how much our current health system costs over a similar 10-year period.
The answer, not surprisingly, is more, actually about $2 trillion more. In other words, Sanders' Medicare-for-all universal health care plan would actually save Americans about $2 trillion over 10 years.
Single-payer advocates have pointed out for years that if Americans pooled all the money that's paid by businesses and individuals for health care coverage and enact a modest tax like we currently do for Medicare there would be more than enough money to fund our entire health care system and include every American in it from birth to death.
That shouldn't be surprising, since nearly every other highly developed country in the world supports a single-payer system that declares health care a right, not a privilege as we do in the U.S. — which as a result leaves millions of Americans with no health care coverage. None of those countries, from England to France, from Canada to Germany, is struggling to pay for it.
But those with a vested interest in the status quo — the insurance companies, big pharmaceutical conglomerates and special medical interests — have succeeded in demonizing single-payer ever since it was first proposed by the late President Harry Truman.
They'd fuel rumors that people in countries with a government-operated single-payer plan get second-rate care, that they have to wait for weeks and even months to get treatments, that the doctors are inferior because they're paid salaries instead of being able to earn all they can as an incentive to do more and be better at it.
The naysayers almost always succeed in finding that anecdotal case where a patient received poor treatment in a London hospital or had to wait months to get a hip replacement in Canada — as if we don't experience these same problems under our own system right here at home.
Alarmed that single-payer is getting new interest, especially among young people and even young doctors who have come to know just how convoluted and expensive our system is, the special interests have resorted to this new tactic: Create a perception that Medicare-for-all is incredibly expensive and thus something Americans can't afford.
As many have now since pointed out, that whole notion is a sham.
Adam Gaffney of the Harvard Medical School and president-elect of Physicians for a National Health Program commented to the website Truthout, "I think the intent of the report backfired."
Instead of spreading a message that universal health care is prohibitively expensive, the Koch-sponsored report actually spread a message that to the contrary, it's quite affordable.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
