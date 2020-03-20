Plain Talk: 25 years later, we need the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign as much as ever

It's been 25 years since Gail Shea quit her job with the then-Wisconsin Elections Board to become the executive director of a brand new nonprofit aimed at tracking the huge amounts of money being lavished on Wisconsin politicians.

"Big money is the problem; people are the solution," she said at a press conference announcing the formation of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.

Not only was it going to track campaign contributions so voters could easily learn who was trying to buy influence, but it was going to strongly advocate for campaign finance reform, seeking limits on the size of contributions.

The 1995 founders were an impressive lot. Among them were former Democratic Gov. Tony Earl, longtime Republican activist and national committeeman Ody Fish, Brown County County Executive Nancy Nusbaum, Republican consultant Bob Williams and Paul Hassett, then the recently retired head of Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce — back in the day when the WMC actually thought it important to limit spending in state elections.

Through the ensuing 25 years, the Democracy Campaign has kept tabs on where big money is influencing our political system. Media outlets have been able to rely on the WDC's computerized data bank whenever there are questions about who and what are bankrolling a campaign.