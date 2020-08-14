Plain Talk: Worried about Social Security and Medicare under Trump? You should be

The president in no way wants to harm the Social Security and Medicare trust funds, the secretary of the treasury proclaimed earlier this week.

Watch out — that was Steven Mnuchin talking, the same guy who was behind the massive 2017 corporate tax cuts and who has been doing his best to weaken the Dodd-Frank regulations on those banks and other financial institutions that are too big to fail and dragged us into the awful 2007-08 Great Recession.

He hasn't exactly been a champion for the little guy all the years he's been a key figure in the cutthroat Wall Street financial juggernaut. He's the guy, after all, who was behind the purchase of the failing bank IndyMac during the massive fire sale at the height of the recession. As the CEO, he and his partners renamed it OneWest Bank and proceeded to foreclose thousands of reverse mortgages originated by IndyMac, costing untold numbers of families their homes. He and his partners were later able to unload the bank at a handsome profit.

A California prosecutor accused OneWest of more than a thousand violations of foreclosure laws, but like almost every financier who brought the economy to its knees only a dozen years ago, no one was prosecuted.