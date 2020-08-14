Plain Talk: Worried about Social Security and Medicare under Trump? You should be

The president in no way wants to harm the Social Security and Medicare trust funds, the secretary of the treasury proclaimed earlier this week.
Watch out — that was Steven Mnuchin talking, the same guy who was behind the massive 2017 corporate tax cuts and who has been doing his best to weaken the Dodd-Frank regulations on those banks and other financial institutions that are too big to fail and dragged us into the awful 2007-08 Great Recession.
He hasn't exactly been a champion for the little guy all the years he's been a key figure in the cutthroat Wall Street financial juggernaut. He's the guy, after all, who was behind the purchase of the failing bank IndyMac during the massive fire sale at the height of the recession. As the CEO, he and his partners renamed it OneWest Bank and proceeded to foreclose thousands of reverse mortgages originated by IndyMac, costing untold numbers of families their homes. He and his partners were later able to unload the bank at a handsome profit.
A California prosecutor accused OneWest of more than a thousand violations of foreclosure laws, but like almost every financier who brought the economy to its knees only a dozen years ago, no one was prosecuted.
So now as the main apologizer for Donald Trump's cockamamie schemes to bypass Congress to supposedly help working people and the unemployed suffering because of the pandemic, it would be wise to be worried.
One of Trump's gambits is to suspend a major piece of the payroll tax from now until the end of the year. It's the tax — 6.2% from workers matched by 6.2% from their employers — that funds the Social Security Trust Fund, which ironically, Republicans have for years complained will be short of money in the next 30 years or so.
Ah, but the secretary has assured us, "There would be no reduction to those benefits. And the president's made that very clear."
Besides, Trump is only suspending the tax until next January. It will need to be paid back next year. Such a deal!
Exactly why Trump, with Mnuchin's blessing, believes it's a good idea to play with the Social Security trust so that people who are actually working get a temporary 6.2% raise while it's the unemployed who need the help, has many Americans, particularly those on Social Security, perplexed.
Except when you look a little deeper.
If we can believe his advisers, Trump actually would like to get rid of the payroll tax — period.
"This is actually the biggest news of the day: President Trump said if he is re-elected, he will look into terminating the payroll tax permanently," tweeted the Trump campaign's senior legal adviser, Jenna Ellis.
Plus, he's suggested that once he wins re-election, he'll make sure that workers won't have to repay this temporary windfall.
So then there's the question: How will Social Security be funded?
Fortunately, most observers believe that Trump can't take these actions without congressional approval.
Let's hope that's the case. But, be very worried.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
