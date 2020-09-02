Plain Talk: Working people must band together to move toward a just economy

While the Federal Reserve has kept the spigot open ever since the early days of the pandemic, Congress and the administration are at loggerheads over helping the real victims of the coronavirus crisis — the unemployed average American worker who is trying to scrape together enough money to feed his or her family and make the car payment.

It's these average working people, all too many of them without unions to give them a voice in the workplace, who have suffered the most during the pandemic. But, we can't seem to find the wherewithal to help them — the wait staff, the cashiers, the janitors, the cooks and dishwashers, totaling in the millions — while helping Wall Street ride out the storm in relative comfort.

The once-great American middle class, buoyed by strong unions that won it 40-hour work weeks, health insurance and pensions and a safe working environment, had a lot to celebrate each Labor Day.

Only if working people come together once again, will it ever change.

