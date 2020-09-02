Plain Talk: Working people must band together to move toward a just economy

As we approach another Labor Day, the holiday that's set aside to celebrate America's working people, we're getting daily reminders of just how unfair and unjust our economy has become.
The Wall Street markets, smack in the middle of a crippling health crisis that has put millions of Americans on the unemployment lines, continues to soar, setting records one day and topping them the next.
If anything puts the spotlight on that age-old adage that the rich get richer and the poor get poorer, it's this phenomenon.
Yeah, but ordinary Americans own lots of stock in their 401(k)s and pension plans, counter those who see the market's rise while the misery deepens as a positive. On the surface, that can be a positive, but in reality, stock gains are going to fewer and fewer people now.
According to a recent Wall Street Journal report, the percentage of Americans who own stock, either directly or through retirement funds, is falling rapidly. How many unemployed Americans do you suppose have had to tap into their 401(k)s to make mortgage payments or meet the rent during these past five months?
"What's going on on Wall Street is so far removed from what's going on on Main Street," one worker who lost her $30,000 a year job told the newspaper.
Stock ownership is increasingly concentrated among a sliver of the population, the report added. The top 10% of Americans by wealth owned 87% of all stock outstanding in this year's first quarter. Not much help for the ordinary working stiff.
So, as Julia Horowitz, a CNN business analyst wrote recently, "This means the S&P index's massive gains over the past 12 weeks are likely to have disproportionately benefited the haves over the have-nots, exacerbating inequality as Main Street reels from a brutal economic shock that's triggered the worst unemployment crisis since World War II."
Horowitz pointed out that households with a net worth above $500,000 now have almost 16 times the stock and mutual fund holdings of households worth between $50,000 and $100,000.
The truth is that, in the first place, fluctuations in the stock market have a limited effect on the health of the nation's economy. And it's long been a phenomenon that bad news for many often means good news for people with the wherewithal to play among the financial elites. So when politicians kill a bill to raise the minimum wage — bad news for many workers — the markets rise. More money for corporations who trade their stock on the market.
Then there's also the reality that the stock market's success during this pandemic has been driven by unprecedented support from the Federal Reserve, which has sent trillions of dollars in stimulus money to keep business loans flowing and interest rates low.
While the Federal Reserve has kept the spigot open ever since the early days of the pandemic, Congress and the administration are at loggerheads over helping the real victims of the coronavirus crisis — the unemployed average American worker who is trying to scrape together enough money to feed his or her family and make the car payment.
It's these average working people, all too many of them without unions to give them a voice in the workplace, who have suffered the most during the pandemic. But, we can't seem to find the wherewithal to help them — the wait staff, the cashiers, the janitors, the cooks and dishwashers, totaling in the millions — while helping Wall Street ride out the storm in relative comfort.
The once-great American middle class, buoyed by strong unions that won it 40-hour work weeks, health insurance and pensions and a safe working environment, had a lot to celebrate each Labor Day.
Only if working people come together once again, will it ever change.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!