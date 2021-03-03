Plain Talk: WMC wants to keep rigging the system

WMC has also been the key player behind Wisconsin's manufacturing and agriculture income tax credit that has reduced the state's revenues by $1.4 billion since it began in 2013. As the Wisconsin Budget Project pointed out, that’s money that could have gone to building on the progress Wisconsin has made in improving access to health insurance, working to reduce the need for juvenile correctional facilities, and making higher education affordable for all Wisconsin residents.

It also could have been used to restore state aid to local governments to the levels they were before the state started scrimping on its historic role of helping support the state's counties and municipalities.

Interestingly, the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, which is typically in lock step with WMC, thinks the Evers proposal could help its city out of financial peril.

“This could lead to a new way to move Milwaukee forward with a more balanced fiscal structure and make the investments necessary to keep metro Milwaukee a region of choice,” said Tim Sheehy, MMAC's president.

The safeguard the governor has built into his ideas is that no municipality or county could enact the half-cent tax unless its voters OKed it in a referendum. Who better than the people who live there deciding whether a need for more revenue is warranted?

But, as usual, WMC doesn't want local people to make local tax decisions. They like their bought-and-paid-for legislators making the call. That way they always come out ahead.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times.

