Plain Talk: WMC leads the fight against clean water protection

The big business lobby quickly joined the Dairy Business Association — which represents the big farm operators — the always conservative Farm Bureau and others in opposing the new rules. They contended that the revised rules would further harm the already beleaguered farming industry, even though the organization that actually represents small farmers, the Wisconsin Farmers Union, was in favor of it.

Republicans in the Senate then used that as an excuse to vote against Pfaff's confirmation, ignoring that the secretary, in an attempt to appease the GOP, had agreed to drop the revision the week before.

Now WMC is working to thwart the Department of Natural Resources in its efforts to address the alarming increase of nitrates in the state's drinking water.

This has become a big deal in several parts of Wisconsin where the top soil is thin or porous bedrock allows nitrates generated by manure to seep into the water table. This has been particularly bad in southwestern Wisconsin, and in Kewaunee County in the northeast, where a third of tested wells have been found to be unsafe.

When the DNR opened discussions to determine if limits should be set to distance manure from water wells, WMC's vice president of government relations was Johnny-on-the-spot to object.