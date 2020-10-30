Plain Talk: WMC and Donald Trump deserve each other

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce didn't disappoint — President Donald Trump, that is.
The state's biggest and richest lobby jumped all in for Trump this week, proving that its real interests are tax breaks and lax regulation no matter what the man in charge is doing to the rest of the country and its standing in the world.
The business lobby's endorsement reminded me of a column that Rick Esenberg, the boastful president of the right-wing Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, did for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel a couple of weeks ago.
Esenberg promoted voting for Trump, even though he admitted that his behavior was sometimes hard to take. But the tweets are just that, he contended, and while Trump says outrageous things, he seldom follows through on them. In other words, "just kidding," I guess.
Try telling that to the 500-plus kids who were among thousands of children separated at the border and still can't find their parents. Or to those hurt by the gross mishandling of the pandemic that has needlessly cost tens of thousands of lives and thrown millions out of work because it continues out of control. Or to those affected by neutered environmental regulations and the administration's refusal to even acknowledge we have to do something about the climate. Or to consumers whose protections against unscrupulous banks and predatory lenders were dashed by Trump.
But, the kingpins at WMC like politicians who don't make their members spend money on protecting the environment and the people around them. More for the bottom line, after all. They like presidents who cut corporate taxes and shovel refunds to the wealthy. They like a Labor Department that serves big business first, not the health and safety of working people. They don't like those who promise to protect consumers from financial fraud by making them follow rules.
It doesn't matter if they have to crawl in bed with some of the most detestable grifters around, as long as their interests are served first.
WMC made its endorsement of Trump at his West Salem rally Tuesday, the same day the state reported a record 5,262 new cases of COVID-19 that sparked new calls from hospital and health officials for people to stay home if they can. Trump, of course, called for the state to open everything because the country was "rounding the curve" on the virus.
Ironically, bad news for many businesses that will suffer even more if the virus isn't brought under control.
But, then the state's one-party business lobby is all in for promises of more tax cuts and fewer protections for everyday folks trying their best life safely and pay their bills. They haven't even been able to bring themselves to support the wearing of masks while national business organizations like the National Association of Manufacturers have pointed out that not doing so is bad for the economy.
As one of my readers asked, "What the hell are they thinking?"
WMC and Donald Trump deserve each other.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
