Plain Talk: WMC and Donald Trump deserve each other

But, the kingpins at WMC like politicians who don't make their members spend money on protecting the environment and the people around them. More for the bottom line, after all. They like presidents who cut corporate taxes and shovel refunds to the wealthy. They like a Labor Department that serves big business first, not the health and safety of working people. They don't like those who promise to protect consumers from financial fraud by making them follow rules.

It doesn't matter if they have to crawl in bed with some of the most detestable grifters around, as long as their interests are served first.

WMC made its endorsement of Trump at his West Salem rally Tuesday, the same day the state reported a record 5,262 new cases of COVID-19 that sparked new calls from hospital and health officials for people to stay home if they can. Trump, of course, called for the state to open everything because the country was "rounding the curve" on the virus.

Ironically, bad news for many businesses that will suffer even more if the virus isn't brought under control.