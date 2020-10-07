Plain Talk: With Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, will Wisconsin Republicans finally take the disease seriously?

But, that hasn't stopped the likes of Fond du Lac GOP State Rep. Jeremy Thiesfeldt and Waukesha's Scott Allen, who has now also been infected, from dismissing mask use, claiming instead that data show "masks either hurt or do not seem to make a difference."

Asked for comment, Evers told the newspaper that it's been damn hard to get effective use of masks when GOP leaders downplay the seriousness of the disease.

"That sends a message of what we're trying to accomplish is baloney," the governor added.

Yet, that's the same kind of nonsense that Donald Trump and his entourage have been spreading for the past six months. The sickened president has done everything he could to dismiss the safety protocols, mocking his own staffers and reporters at press briefings for wearing face coverings.

Now, the president and many of his close supporters who have willfully shunned wearing a mask and ridiculed those who do, like Joe Biden, are paying a price for flouting advice from public health experts. It's hard not to tell them, "I told you so."

The pity is that so many Americans, including many in Wisconsin, have paid an even higher price thanks to so-called leaders deciding to play politics with a deadly health emergency.