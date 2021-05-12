Plain Talk: With no plans of their own, Republicans spread lies about Biden's agenda

I can understand why Congressional Republicans oppose President Joe Biden's plans to spend money to do things like subsidize day care, provide paid family leave and fight climate change.
The party, after all, has historically opposed virtually any program it likes to call government overreach or, worse, evil socialism. You know, programs like Social Security, Medicare and the Affordable Care Act.
What I don't understand, though, is why instead of debating the merits of the programs, they have to make up lies to demonize them.
If it wasn't for the fact that so many gullible people these days buy into those lies, it would be laughable.
The most ludicrous — which surfaced a couple of weeks ago and is still making the rounds in the right-wing social media — is the story that Biden's climate plans would require Americans to stop eating meat. That nonsense was started by Donald Trump's incompetent economic advisor, Larry Kudlow, on — where else? — Fox News. Soon Republicans from the governor of Texas to several GOP members of Congress were claiming as fact that Americans would be limited to about one hamburger a month.
(He also suggested that we'd have to start drinking beer made from plants, apparently clueless about how beer has always been made — you know, barley, wheat and hops.)
It's unclear where Kudlow came up with that — perhaps during one of those infamous naps he was caught taking during a Trump meeting? — but, of course, it's a bald-face lie.
Another false story, first published by the New York Post, said Vice President Kamala Harris’ children’s book “Superheroes are Everywhere” was being included in the welcome packs of migrant children at the border, an apparent attempt to brainwash these young kids.
The reporter who penned the story resigned from The Post, claiming she was forced to write the piece. The story was then removed from the Rupert Murdoch paper's website, before it returned with a new edit and an editor's note saying that only one copy of the book was given to a child, a claim that has also been debunked.
But, it's not just blowhards like Kudlow, New York Post editorialists and Fox News' Tucker Carlson spewing made-up stories about Biden's plans to invest in programs aimed at rebuilding the nation's long-neglected infrastructure, helping working families take care of their kids and reducing child poverty by a half.
Key Republican voices are accusing Biden of engaging in a stealth attempt to reshape American life. They don't want to argue against the programs that are popular with a majority of Americans, but to reframe their opposition toward the culture wars on which Donald Trump was elected to office in the first place.
Everyone from GOP Sens. Mitch McConnell to Tim Scott to, of course, Josh Hawley have been parading to talk shows and press briefings claiming that Biden wants to put government in the middle of Americans' lives. They'll make your kids attend pre-kindergarten at age 3, attend community college after high school and make them buy electric cars when they reach adulthood, they insist. There are no such requirements in Biden's agenda.
“No one is going to be coerced into anything,” Vermont's independent Sen. Bernie Sanders has pointed out. “But a mom or a dad who is going to work in order to provide for the family wants to know that their kids are in quality, affordable child care that exists in almost every other major country on Earth. We’ve got to do the same here.”
But facts have no room in the Republicans game plan. The more they can demonize Democrats for having some secret plan to enslave Americans in some sort of socialistic morass and get a sizable number of people to believe it, the better off they figure they'll be.
Like Tucker Carlson's claim that the Democrats are scheming to have dark-skinned invaders from developing countries supplant Christian Americans.
"Every time they import a new voter, I become disenfranchised as a current voter," he blustered the other day on his show.
And let's not forget that a significant number of Republican members of Congress are still keeping alive the biggest lie of all. They completely adhere to the baseless claim that Trump really won the 2020 election. That includes many of Wisconsin's own liars — Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald, who still won't admit Trump lost, not to mention Sen. Ron Johnson, who voted to accept the electoral college vote but still believes there was something fishy about the election.
But let's face it: When you have no plans of your own, lying is the only option you have.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.