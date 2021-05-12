Plain Talk: With no plans of their own, Republicans spread lies about Biden's agenda

Everyone from GOP Sens. Mitch McConnell to Tim Scott to, of course, Josh Hawley have been parading to talk shows and press briefings claiming that Biden wants to put government in the middle of Americans' lives. They'll make your kids attend pre-kindergarten at age 3, attend community college after high school and make them buy electric cars when they reach adulthood, they insist. There are no such requirements in Biden's agenda.

“No one is going to be coerced into anything,” Vermont's independent Sen. Bernie Sanders has pointed out. “But a mom or a dad who is going to work in order to provide for the family wants to know that their kids are in quality, affordable child care that exists in almost every other major country on Earth. We’ve got to do the same here.”

But facts have no room in the Republicans game plan. The more they can demonize Democrats for having some secret plan to enslave Americans in some sort of socialistic morass and get a sizable number of people to believe it, the better off they figure they'll be.

Like Tucker Carlson's claim that the Democrats are scheming to have dark-skinned invaders from developing countries supplant Christian Americans.

"Every time they import a new voter, I become disenfranchised as a current voter," he blustered the other day on his show.