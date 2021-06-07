Plain Talk: With head-scratching persistence, Republicans continue to fritter away billions

That kind of penny-wise, pound-foolishness has been on full display this session.

The most glaring was the 40-second "special session" to turn down the governor's proposal to expand Medicaid in Wisconsin under the Affordable Care Act. A cool $1.5 billion in federal funds went poof with that in-your-face maneuver.

Tony Evers had proposed to use those fed dollars to free up state funds for things like expanding broadband to rural communities and funding several economic development projects by local governments. GOP leaders called Evers' plan a "political stunt," as if their refusal to even discuss Medicaid expansion wasn't.

But that $1.5 billion was just a piece of it. These same money wizards had already squandered an additional $1.5 billion in federal Medicaid assistance in the past decade. It all lends credence to the old adage about company's going bust because they took decision-making away from the engineers and gave it to the accountants.

Now they're putting the state in danger of losing another $1.5 billion in education aid because they refuse to make a minimum increase in state funding for Wisconsin schools