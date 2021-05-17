Plain Talk: With Dave Mahoney, we had America's best sheriff

I was always amused when I'd visit Arizona each spring at the widespread boasts that Maricopa County, comprised of Phoenix and most of its contiguous suburbs, was home to "America's toughest sheriff," Joe Arpaio.
Well, Arpaio may be a swashbuckling tough guy, I'd admit, but Dane County, Wisconsin, was home to America's best sheriff, Dave Mahoney, thank you very much.
Our sheriff has now retired from law enforcement after 41-plus years in the business and has taken a job with a private company, while Joe Arpaio is not in prison only because Donald Trump pardoned him for all his bigoted "tough guy" misdeeds, all of which, of course, Trump approved.
County Executive Joe Parisi said it best when he learned of Mahoney's plans several weeks ago:
"Dave led the Sheriff's Office with grace and dignity, displaying every day the values we hold so dearly in this community. He championed not only for the men and women of law enforcement, but also for the individuals they came into contact with.”
To me, Mahoney was the example of what law enforcement in the 21st Century needs to be about. I can't count the number of times when he and his department were thrust into the middle to some of the county's biggest crisis and performed with a coolness that helped prevent utter chaos.
The demonstrations ignited by former Gov. Scott Walker's Act 10 were a perfect example. While a crowd of 100,000 protesters jammed onto Capitol Square was a perfect recipe for disaster, as a key law enforcement leader, Mahoney helped keep the situation calm.
He was the first to stand up to the ex-governor himself and other of Walker's acolytes when they likened the U.S. Capitol insurrection of Jan. 6 to Wisconsin's Act 10 protests of 10 years before. The Madison "insurrection" was a peaceful, if forceful, protest, not the tyrannical mob that destroyed property and killed people on Jan. 6.
What always impressed me about Mahoney was his openness, his making himself available to people in all walks of life, his demonstrable friendliness. He did believe that law enforcement was to protect and serve, not act as a cudgel whenever the situation grew tense. He believed in forging relationships that could enhance his law enforcement objectives.
It was fitting that his final act as sheriff was to get the Dane County Board to forgive nearly $150,000 in debt from current and former inmates in the Dane County Jail.
The board unanimously backed canceling the debt, citing the financial difficulties of inmates created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The debt was from outstanding fees and fines associated with expenses such as a work-release program, medical copays, electronic monitoring and “stolen phone minutes,” or when an inmate is charged for using phone minutes of another inmate. They faced enough obstacles after serving their time, the sheriff reasoned; they didn't need the debt hanging over their heads to make it even harder.
You can bet that Donald Trump's favorite Mr. Tough Guy sheriff would never have even considered such a gesture.
Mahoney is being replaced by Kalvin Barrett, the county's first Black sheriff, and from all indications he's going to pick up where Mahoney left off. That's good news as new and unforeseen challenges lie ahead.
Dave Mahoney set a new standard during the 14-plus years he commanded the department. We need to all thank him for that.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
