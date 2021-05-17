Plain Talk: With Dave Mahoney, we had America's best sheriff

The demonstrations ignited by former Gov. Scott Walker's Act 10 were a perfect example. While a crowd of 100,000 protesters jammed onto Capitol Square was a perfect recipe for disaster, as a key law enforcement leader, Mahoney helped keep the situation calm.

He was the first to stand up to the ex-governor himself and other of Walker's acolytes when they likened the U.S. Capitol insurrection of Jan. 6 to Wisconsin's Act 10 protests of 10 years before. The Madison "insurrection" was a peaceful, if forceful, protest, not the tyrannical mob that destroyed property and killed people on Jan. 6.

What always impressed me about Mahoney was his openness, his making himself available to people in all walks of life, his demonstrable friendliness. He did believe that law enforcement was to protect and serve, not act as a cudgel whenever the situation grew tense. He believed in forging relationships that could enhance his law enforcement objectives.

It was fitting that his final act as sheriff was to get the Dane County Board to forgive nearly $150,000 in debt from current and former inmates in the Dane County Jail.