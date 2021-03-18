Plain Talk: Wisconsin's progressive income tax lessened COVID-19 financial blow

The American Prospect's Harold Meyerson offered up an interesting tidbit the other day that highlights how different states have fared financially during the pandemic.
Turns out that states with the most progressive income taxes — Wisconsin being one of them — have been able to ride out the pandemic with little if any fiscal disruption. California, the state that right-wingers perpetually deride for its income tax, actually saw no reduction in revenues between 2019 and 2020.
That's because, Meyerson points out, the wealthy have been doing just fine during the health crisis and consequently are paying their regular share of taxes. That's why states like Wisconsin are faring better even though tourism is down significantly. Likewise, New York, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania have seen revenue dip by just 3%.
And who does poorly? Why, those states that proudly point to the fact that they don't have income taxes — a selling point they use to convince people to move there to "escape" high taxes.
We saw how well that has worked in Texas this past month. There were undoubtedly a lot of Texans who were wishing they had paid some income taxes so the state could at least prepare its electric grid for harsh weather. Not paying taxes is costing them a lot more now, you might expect.
In fact, according to Meyerson, Texas and its Republican-controlled legislative cousins in Florida have seen their revenues drop by 10% this past year. New Hampshire, of "Live Free or Die" fame — another of the no income tax states — has had to lay off 26% of its public workers because revenues have plunged so drastically.
Meyerson points out that while congressional Republicans claim that President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion rescue plan is a "blue state" bailout, it's actually the opposite. It's the "red" states who need the help the most as evidenced by pleas coming from Republican governors and mayors to include the aid in Biden's package.
Besides, it's galling to listen to Sen. Rick Scott, the Florida Republican whose firm once ripped off Medicare for millions of dollars, and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who during a crisis in his state jetted off to Cancun, complain of bailouts for other states, when the rest of America constantly has to bail them out after hurricanes and neglected infrastructure.
You might want to live in Wisconsin — where you need to pay a state income tax, but the lights and heat stay on when it gets cold, and only one of our U.S. senators is a dimwit.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
