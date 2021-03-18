Plain Talk: Wisconsin's progressive income tax lessened COVID-19 financial blow

In fact, according to Meyerson, Texas and its Republican-controlled legislative cousins in Florida have seen their revenues drop by 10% this past year. New Hampshire, of "Live Free or Die" fame — another of the no income tax states — has had to lay off 26% of its public workers because revenues have plunged so drastically.

Meyerson points out that while congressional Republicans claim that President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion rescue plan is a "blue state" bailout, it's actually the opposite. It's the "red" states who need the help the most as evidenced by pleas coming from Republican governors and mayors to include the aid in Biden's package.

Besides, it's galling to listen to Sen. Rick Scott, the Florida Republican whose firm once ripped off Medicare for millions of dollars, and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who during a crisis in his state jetted off to Cancun, complain of bailouts for other states, when the rest of America constantly has to bail them out after hurricanes and neglected infrastructure.

You might want to live in Wisconsin — where you need to pay a state income tax, but the lights and heat stay on when it gets cold, and only one of our U.S. senators is a dimwit.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times.

