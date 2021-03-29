Plain Talk: Wisconsin's animals suffer from our inhumanity

February wasn't a good month for animals in Wisconsin.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison was once again at the center of complaints surrounding its treatment of animals used in its many research projects. After paying a $74,000 fine last year for its treatment of monkeys, this time the school was sued for scrubbing complaints of animal abuse from its social media sites that were leveled by a former researcher who became a whistleblower on what she saw as cruelty to animals. Her suit insists the UW is violating her First Amendment rights by hiding her complaints.
And then, of course, there was the wolf hunt — yet another example of bowing to the hunters and trappers who find sport in killing animals, even if they should be on the endangered species list. They became fair game for hunters and trappers once again because Donald Trump's administration saw fit to remove them from a protected status.
Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action, in a column that we carried at the end of February, said it's hard to fathom what Wisconsin did to its wolves.
"After a brief but confusing legal fight — where the state’s own Department of Natural Resources recommended against a winter hunt that overlaps with the mating season for wolves — state authorities turned loose trophy hunters, hound hunters and trappers to kill wolves," he wrote.
"Struggling to survive in a tough winter, where food is often scarce and the cold unrelenting, the wolves didn’t have a chance. With the snow facilitating the tracking and hunters allowed to hunt at night, to use cruel traps and even to use packs of hounds to pursue the animals (undoubtedly resulting in something akin to a dogfighting situation), hunters slayed 82 wolves in the opening hours of what was to be a six-day hunt."
But, as we know now, the hunt had to be called off early because the quota to the public of 119 was exceeded in less than three days. By then 216 had been either shot or trapped — perhaps even more were killed and buried. Indeed, the wolves didn't have a chance.
What's even worse is that the hunt allowed the use of leg-hold traps, the controversial method that wildlife advocates have been trying to ban for decades.
As the Canadian organization Fur-Bearers pointed out, just picture slamming your hand in a car door.
"That's the easiest way to explain to someone what it feels like to get caught in a leg-hold trap," the anti-trapping group noted. "(They) are designed to hold a wild animal who is fighting for his or her life. Coyotes, bobcats, lynx, foxes and wolves are often ‘targeted’, though other animals are routinely caught and often killed in these traps.
Some of the animals have been known to chew off their own leg to get free of this inhumane device that only a handful of states — unfortunately, not Wisconsin — have banned.
But, like most everything these days, the hunt became a political issue. The DNR wanted to wait before scheduling a hunt until it could coordinate with Indian tribes and others to set the rules for a hunt.
Alas, now that Trump had removed the wolves from the endangered list, in marched the always ready-to-sue Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty to insist that the hunt had to be allowed under state law. Filing the suit with a friendly judge in Jefferson County, the DNR request for time was denied and the hunt went on.
Consequently, the killing of wolves was nearly double the quota before the hunt could be called off.
Another sad chapter in our inhumanity.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
