Plain Talk: Wisconsin's animals suffer from our inhumanity

"After a brief but confusing legal fight — where the state’s own Department of Natural Resources recommended against a winter hunt that overlaps with the mating season for wolves — state authorities turned loose trophy hunters, hound hunters and trappers to kill wolves," he wrote.

"Struggling to survive in a tough winter, where food is often scarce and the cold unrelenting, the wolves didn’t have a chance. With the snow facilitating the tracking and hunters allowed to hunt at night, to use cruel traps and even to use packs of hounds to pursue the animals (undoubtedly resulting in something akin to a dogfighting situation), hunters slayed 82 wolves in the opening hours of what was to be a six-day hunt."

But, as we know now, the hunt had to be called off early because the quota to the public of 119 was exceeded in less than three days. By then 216 had been either shot or trapped — perhaps even more were killed and buried. Indeed, the wolves didn't have a chance.

What's even worse is that the hunt allowed the use of leg-hold traps, the controversial method that wildlife advocates have been trying to ban for decades.

As the Canadian organization Fur-Bearers pointed out, just picture slamming your hand in a car door.