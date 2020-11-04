Plain Talk: Wisconsin will pay for Foxconn mess for years

The head of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, Tim Sheehy, suggested that up to 150 factories, including a $1 billion Corning glass works, would co-locate in Mount Pleasant to feed the massive LCD factory. Tabak predicted then that such claims seemed specially fantastical.

In that March 2019 article, he pointed out that Foxconn had already decided the Racine County plant wouldn't produce so-called 10.5 generation products, which use giant, thin sheets of glass the size of two ping-pong tables pushed together. The glass is too large and fragile to ship; the glass factory has to be on site, hence Sheehy's Corning prediction. Instead it would now be a 6.0 generation plant that works with glass about a quarter that size — Foxconn apparently admitting the glass would be shipped in, not made in Wisconsin.

All of that was confirmed late last month by the The Verge. Based on interviews with 19 employees, the tech publication reported that the building that Foxconn has erected is little more than an empty shell and is being used mainly for storage. The story details the many machinations the corporation has undertaken to meet employment goals so it can cash in on some of the Walker administration's promised subsidies.