Plain Talk: Wisconsin voters want fair maps

That's because they like it just the way it is, even if it effectively disenfranchises thousands of voters who are gerrymandered into "safe" districts for their party. The control of political power is worth more to them than the fairness of an election.

We witnessed that again this week as legislative incumbents, despite spirited and well-financed opponents in several districts, had little to worry about. Because of extreme gerrymandering, there virtually isn't a way for opponents to break through.

That was apparent in 2018 when Democrat Tony Evers ousted the GOP's Scott Walker and every other statewide office went to the party. Additionally, the Democrats won 54% of all the votes for state Assembly combined, but Republicans won 63% of the seats.

This Tuesday, the Dems got 49 percent of the legislative vote, but the GOP took 66 percent of the seats.

Matt Rothschild, the executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign and a tireless proponent of nonpartisan redistricting, often points out that the Democrats have no one to blame but themselves.