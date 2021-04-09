Plain Talk: Wisconsin Republicans keep fighting the COVID-19 battle — on the side of the virus

No kidding.

But, I see it as just another example of how Republicans in Wisconsin have fought this pandemic. Unfortunately, they continue to fight on the virus' side. And if it means abandoning their "free market" principles to tell businesses what to do, so be it.

These same legislators sat on their hands for nearly a year, refusing to lift a finger to help the battle — playing a game of politics in an effort to make a governor of a different party look bad, no matter what he tried to do.

They fought his shutdown plan, rebelled against wearing masks, claiming he was ruining the state's economy and destroying local businesses by telling them what to do.

Now when those businesses see a way to convince customers and their employees they are safe because all have been vaccinated, they want to prevent them from doing so.

And don't forget, there are several of them who don't think people should get the vaccines in the first place.

It's yet another example of just how dysfunctional our Wisconsin Legislature has become under this byzantine GOP leadership.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times.

