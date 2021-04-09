Plain Talk: Wisconsin Republicans keep fighting the COVID-19 battle — on the side of the virus

At least two Republican lawmakers want to bar private businesses from requiring Wisconsinites to show they are vaccinated against COVID-19, as the businesses and Gov. Tony Evers search for ways to get back to some semblance of normality as the pandemic eases.
Upon learning that "vaccine passports" are being considered by entertainment spots, sporting events, indoor restaurants and bars, Rep. Gae Magnafici, R-Dresser, and Sen. Rob Stafsholt, R-New Richmond, expressed outrage, claiming it amounts to government overreach — apparently even if private endeavors decide it would be a good idea until herd immunity is reached.
The passport idea has been gaining steam across the country as a way to open more venues more quickly, while protecting employees and customers from the still dangerous coronavirus and its various strains.
Epic Systems, Mayo Clinic, Microsoft and other private and public organizations created a coalition called the Vaccine Credential Initiative, which would help create a digital record of vaccination status and produce a set of guidelines that a company or nonprofit could use to create a digital vaccine passport.
The move by the two Republicans, who undoubtedly will be joined by legislative colleagues in the never-ending culture war over how to fight the virus, once again exposes the double standards and lack of principles on the part of these legislative human chameleons.
It's not just Wisconsin Republican legislators. Florida's unhinged governor, Ron Desantis, said “it’s completely unacceptable for either the government or the private sector to impose upon you the requirement that you show proof of vaccine to just simply be able to participate in normal society.” Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, said, “Vaccine credentials would be a complete government overstep” and would risk “substantially limiting normal day-to-day essential activities.”
Chicago Tribune columnist Steve Chapman sees the pushback against vaccine passports as a betrayal of conservative principles.
"Americans have never had a problem with businesses enforcing a dress code for employees or restaurants requiring patrons to wear shoes and shirts," he pointed out. "Conservatives champion the right of bakers to refuse to provide cakes for same-sex weddings. They think pharmacies should not have to provide emergency contraceptives."
"They don’t mind when corporations drug-test job applicants. They registered no outrage when a Michigan ammunition shop said it would refuse to sell to Biden voters," he added. "But the pandemic prompted many Republicans to suddenly abandon their respect for the property rights of private companies."
No kidding.
But, I see it as just another example of how Republicans in Wisconsin have fought this pandemic. Unfortunately, they continue to fight on the virus' side. And if it means abandoning their "free market" principles to tell businesses what to do, so be it.
These same legislators sat on their hands for nearly a year, refusing to lift a finger to help the battle — playing a game of politics in an effort to make a governor of a different party look bad, no matter what he tried to do.
They fought his shutdown plan, rebelled against wearing masks, claiming he was ruining the state's economy and destroying local businesses by telling them what to do.
Now when those businesses see a way to convince customers and their employees they are safe because all have been vaccinated, they want to prevent them from doing so.
And don't forget, there are several of them who don't think people should get the vaccines in the first place.
It's yet another example of just how dysfunctional our Wisconsin Legislature has become under this byzantine GOP leadership.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
