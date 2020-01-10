Plain Talk: Wisconsin Republicans have a lot of chutzpah to attack Evers' record

Then there was the charade Vos and Fitzgerald orchestrated when Evers sent them two bills to consider extending background checks on gun purchases and allowing a judge to temporarily take weapons away from persons adjudged to be a threat to others or themselves.

It's one thing to argue against legislation and then refuse to pass it. But, simply refuse to even discuss it? That's not the way our educators told us government is supposed to work.

The biggest laugh, though, was Jefferson's contention that Evers tried to "suppress rural votes" by scheduling a special election to fill the vacancy in the 7th Congressional District for just before the holidays.

This, from the same people who have spent the past 10 years rigging political boundaries in their favor and passing laws to make it tougher for folks to vote, particularly the elderly and the poor.

No, Tony Evers didn't have a perfect year, but in view of the political obstacles he faced, it wasn't all that bad.

You can't pass an agenda if one side doesn't even have the courtesy to consider it. Yes, it does take a lot of chutzpah to suggest otherwise.