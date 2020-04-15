Plain Talk: Wisconsin Republicans' devious election plans backfired

This coronavirus crisis has exposed oh so much, including the willingness of Wisconsin legislative Republicans to gamble with the health of its citizenry, a devious plan that has now backfired.
This virus has shown how penny-wise and pound-foolish our government has been in preparing for a genuine pandemic. President Donald Trump firing the pandemic response team to trim the bureaucracy and save money, indeed.
It's exploded the myth that our health care coverage system of relying on employer-provided health insurance is better than a universal single-payer system. Tell that to the millions who now suddenly find themselves unemployed and with no coverage at all.
It's exposed the conservative folly that has prevented legislation mandating paid sick and family leaves to encourage working people to stay at home when they're ill or need to provide care. No "socialism" is always the demonizing battle cry.
It's exposed the foolhardy ideology that government can do nothing good, that its infrastructure needs to be dismantled so that tax cuts can be delivered by sanctimonious politicians.
Yet, nothing has been more exposed than the beyond-the-pale partisanship — even at the expense of human health — of the Republican leadership in the Wisconsin Legislature. Thanks to their mindless insistence that in-person voting take place in last week's election, they have made Wisconsin a national embarrassment.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, protected by the conservative ideologues who now populate the state Supreme Court, were willing to put thousands of Wisconsin citizens' lives at risk by insisting that in-person voting take place last Tuesday.
They pretended that it was Gov. Tony Evers' fault for waiting until the last minute to postpone the April 7 election until June and conduct it strictly through the mail. It is true that Evers could have acted sooner, but it's also true that legislative Republicans had no intention of delaying the election no matter when he would have made a request to move it.
It was a joke to watch the Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke claim on a Sunday TV show two days before the election that Evers was vacillating and showed poor leadership. While Steineke was making excuses for his own party's lack of leadership, he and his buddies Vos and Fitzgerald could have agreed to at least hold a meeting. They had plenty of time to do that.
No, their minds were made up — made up by their certainty that the coronavirus crisis would ensure a low turnout election that would undoubtedly benefit another right-wing ideologue, Justice Dan Kelly, in his bid for a 10-year term on the court.
They could bet on the fact that voters in the white silk-stocking suburbs surrounding Milwaukee would have been able to vote beforehand while the low-income working families in the city would need to risk their lives on election day to do so. Machiavelli couldn't have done it better.
Holding down the vote has always been a priority for this Legislature and one of their own, former Gov. Scott Walker, helped them achieve some of the most restrictive voting rules in the nation. Their voter ID law was also exposed when citizens trying to vote absentee from home had to upload an ID card to get their ballot. As someone said, try telling Grandma on the phone how to do that.
But, the big plot backfired. The people figured out how to vote despite the deviousness and they sent these legislators a message.
Editorial writers and columnists nationwide have written that Wisconsin lawmakers should be ashamed.
No, these legislators know no shame. That, too, has been exposed.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
