Plain Talk: Wisconsin Republicans' devious election plans backfired

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, protected by the conservative ideologues who now populate the state Supreme Court, were willing to put thousands of Wisconsin citizens' lives at risk by insisting that in-person voting take place last Tuesday.

They pretended that it was Gov. Tony Evers' fault for waiting until the last minute to postpone the April 7 election until June and conduct it strictly through the mail. It is true that Evers could have acted sooner, but it's also true that legislative Republicans had no intention of delaying the election no matter when he would have made a request to move it.

It was a joke to watch the Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke claim on a Sunday TV show two days before the election that Evers was vacillating and showed poor leadership. While Steineke was making excuses for his own party's lack of leadership, he and his buddies Vos and Fitzgerald could have agreed to at least hold a meeting. They had plenty of time to do that.

No, their minds were made up — made up by their certainty that the coronavirus crisis would ensure a low turnout election that would undoubtedly benefit another right-wing ideologue, Justice Dan Kelly, in his bid for a 10-year term on the court.