Plain Talk: Wisconsin Republicans are missing their wake-up call on Medicaid expansion

The expansion of Medicaid, the government-subsidized health insurance for the poor, is a major part of that. The original act would have required states to expand Medicaid and in return the federal government would cover all but 10% of the state's expenses. But, thanks to Republican-sponsored lawsuits, the Supreme Court struck down that provision and allowed states to opt out of expansion.

At first, many states, especially those governed by GOP majorities who wanted to do anything they could to thwart Obamacare, elected to do just that. Wisconsin, as we know, was famously among them. (It does have the state-funded BadgerCare program, which is a partial expansion, but still roughly 83,000 in the state fall through the cracks of what full expansion would provide.)

When it was discovered that the ACA not only worked, but had become popular with the American people, several of those Republican states changed their minds, and now all but 12 have expanded Medicaid so that more poor people are covered — including deeply conservative states like Missouri. Nebraska, Utah and Idaho are on the verge of doing so, and even Kansas voters passed a referendum last fall to expand Medicaid as well.