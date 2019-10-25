We've been getting a close-up look this week at the shameful way Republicans have been instrumental in making sure that America's gun violence will continue unfettered.
The response by the Wisconsin Legislature's two Republican leaders, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' call for a special session to consider two gun safety laws is nothing short of pathetic.
Nothing — not Sandy Hook, not Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, not the Las Vegas concert massacre, not the Orlando nightclub tragedy, not the Virginia Tech shootings, not the fact that America has experienced hundreds of mass shootings the past 20 years that have killed schoolkids, shoppers buying Christmas presents, people innocently watching movies or stage shows — can move disingenuous politicians like Vos and Fitzgerald.
They're the quintessential "thoughts and prayers" guys who bemoan the supposedly mentally ill or crazed minds of the killers, but won't lift a finger to try and keep lethal weapons away from them.
No, they wailed again this week, their legislative houses won't take up Evers' call for expanded universal background checks and a "red flag" law that would allow a judge to take weapons away from an individual deemed to be a a danger to themselves or others.
"It's easy to see how today's action could just be the first attack on the Second Amendment," Fitzgerald, who is running for Congress next year, said in a news release. "The Senate will not be part of a drawn-out strategy to infringe on constitutional rights."
He and Vos concocted a phony excuse that because Evers, in an answer to a reporter's question, said he would consider presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke's plans to buy back assault weapons, he has an agenda to take away people's guns.
What transparent nonsense!
Closer to the truth is the list the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild produced Tuesday that showed the amount of money the National Rifle Association has been sending to Wisconsin Republicans to buy their opposition to any kind of gun legislation, no matter how sensible.
Vos and Fitzgerald are high on the list, and you can bet that the NRA will be a major player in Fitzgerald's run for Congress next year.
In calling the special session, set for Nov. 7, Evers pointed out that gun safety measures like background checks and a red flag law were a significant part of his winning campaign. Additionally, the Marquette University Law School poll this past August showed that more than 80% of the respondents favored such legislation.
In response to Vos and Fitzgerald, Evers said they were essentially telling the public to "go to hell."
More than that. They're telling the thousands of gun violence victims and those yet to come that they can go to hell.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
