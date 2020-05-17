Plain Talk: Wisconsin let politics get in the way of public health

Gov. Tony Evers was far from alone.

His now voided stay-at-home extension to address this unprecedented pandemic was only supported by the health care community, doctors and nurses, police, firefighters, EMTs, nursing home staffs, caretakers at Veterans Administration facilities and last, but not least, 69% of Wisconsin citizens, according to this week's Marquette University Law School poll.

But, his efforts to control the spread of the deadly virus, to ease into a reopening of the state's economy to prevent, as Dr. Anthony Fauci has warned, "an outbreak you can't control," wasn't supported by those who currently hold the power — the GOP-controlled Legislature and its big-money enablers and, of course, their political buddies on the state Supreme Court.

While Evers was successfully balancing the safety of the state's citizenry with the urgent need to reopen Wisconsin's economy, the GOP leadership shifted into political overdrive to condemn every step the governor took, even when he followed the guidance from their great leader, President Donald Trump.

