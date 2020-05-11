Plain Talk: Wisconsin gets the derision it deserves for its partisan Supreme Court

Those nonpartisan spring elections have become as partisan as any gubernatorial, congressional or presidential contest in the fall.

Much of this change, I submit, came when special interests realized that if they could control the Supreme Court, they wouldn't have to worry so much about the legislative and executive branches where power can change every two or four years. A Supreme Court justice is safe for 10 years.

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state's powerful Republican lobby, saw that years ago when it began recruiting and bankrolling judicial candidates it could safely count on when the chips were down. Before liberals, unions and others woke up, they succeeded in turning the court into the highly partisan institution it has now become. WMC was even allowed to write the high court's recusal rules, allowing justices to participate in decisions regardless of whether one of the parties had made lavish donations to their campaigns.