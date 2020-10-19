Plain Talk: WILL props up Wisconsin's Republican legislators as they rig the playing field

Just how much the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty is a nonprofit shill for Wisconsin Republicans was on display again last week in the continued fight against Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate.
WILL and its sue-happy leader Rick Esenberg has spent the last several weeks providing political cover for the state's Republican legislators who profess that Evers' statewide mask requirement is illegal, but don't have the guts to convene and overturn it. Seems since 72% of the state's residents, reeling from the throes of the pandemic, think masking is necessary, even legislative Republicans realize that might not be the best idea a couple of weeks before an election.
But, Milwaukee-based WILL, flush with funds from the right-wing Bradley Foundation and others who can take tax write-offs with contributions to the non-profit, is happy to come to the rescue. Esenberg and his team of conservative lawyers don't have to worry about the will of the people, so to speak.
It was interesting to watch Esenberg's group file suit against the mandate in Polk County, an obvious attempt to avoid courts that are perceived to have a "liberal" bent. But, it was even more interesting to watch that scheme backfire. Polk judges recused themselves and the case wound up in St. Croix County, where a new judge declared that if the mandate is illegal, then the Legislature should call itself into session and void Evers' rule itself.
But, WILL's carrying water for Republican legislators on the mask issue isn't over. Esenberg made it known that his lawyers would appeal. And, why not? WILL has the money to keep this going as long as it wants. So GOP leaders like Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who has several of his colleagues facing tough elections on Nov. 3, may be saved after all.
The brainchild of Esenberg, a Harvard Law School grad and a former Marquette Law School faculty member, WILL has had decent success using the courts to champion conservative causes. It hasn't hurt, though, that Wisconsin's state Supreme Court is populated with justices who have close connections to the nonprofit firm. Many of its board members and employees have been longtime GOP contributors and have championed conservative candidates for the high court.
But, it hasn't succeeded in removing a Republican-championed attempt to purge the state's voter registration rolls of 130,000 who it maintained had moved since the last election, an action that critics believe is aimed at probable Democratic votes. The Supreme Court has heard arguments, but whether it will rule so close to an election is questionable — but not out of the picture.
WILL does more than file lawsuits, although that does keep it quite busy. It also promotes Republican favorites like school choice and Scott Walker's Act 10, and opposes expanding Medicaid and campaign finance laws. Its researchers regularly release "studies" that claim that kids in voucher schools fare much better than public school students and that expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act will cost state taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars. A UW-Madison health official called the study "incredibly sloppy and dishonest."
Wisconsin legislative Republicans have had great success the past decade tilting the playing field in their direction. And they always have WILL to help them keep it that way.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!