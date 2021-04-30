Plain Talk: WILL has no place lecturing Madison West High School

Aside from the fact that WILL seems to pay particular attention to Madison — it obviously plays well with its donor base to frequently jab "liberal" Madison — the organization should be in no position to talk.

No one has done a better job of promoting and defending the conservative causes and initiatives that have contributed to injustices in Wisconsin — everything from fighting workers' protection rules to making it more difficult for certain Wisconsin citizens to vote.

It did lose one of its major crusades this year when the state Supreme Court surprisingly decided against WILL's year-long effort to force the Wisconsin Elections Commission to purge the state's voting rolls of nearly 200,000 people whose addresses may have been out of date.

WILL, after all, has helped elect a conservative majority on the court, which in turn helps it win cases that, thanks to its generous donors, it has the financial ability to appeal all the way to the high court. Only this time one of the conservatives, Justice Brian Hagedorn, turned the tables, declaring that the Elections Commission couldn't purge the lists.

It doesn't go without notice, however, that a Yale University study has shown that minority voters are more than twice as likely as white voters to be erroneously reported as having moved.