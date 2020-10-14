Plain Talk: Wild West's vigilantism is back in vogue

James Wigderson was blunt.

"Instead of a standing ovation … she should be condemned as a terrible mother," he wrote. "Her decision led directly to those two deaths and the wounding of the third person. Don't praise her. Ask her to consider how she caused two other mothers to bury their children after that night."

He added that the mother wasn't the only one who let Kyle down. He cited the Kenosha police and sheriff's departments.

"When they saw that 17-year-old in a baseball cap carrying a rifle almost as big as the kid himself, did they send him home?" Wigderson asked. "Did one of them tell him to get off the streets before he hurt himself or someone else?"

I fret for the future of our country when we rationalize violence and mayhem — no matter which side it's coming from.

But, when all too many of us believe it's perfectly OK to take the law into our own hands, we're indeed in a heap of trouble.

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times.

