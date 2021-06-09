Plain Talk: Where was 'courageous' Paul Ryan when we needed him?

As the Nation Magazine's Elle Mystal wrote when the mainstream media started fawning over Paul Ryan's willingness to now speak out, "Let’s not make any mistakes about who Ryan still is and what his 'principles' are. Before he debased himself into retirement, Ryan was an Ayn Rand sock puppet on a personal crusade to starve the government of resources so it could not deliver services.

"And the glory days he’s hoping to resurrect are nothing more than that: a return to the days where Republicans expressed their cruelty through charts and graphs instead of tweets and slurs. Ryan just wants the cult of tax cuts to reassert its dominance over the cult of Trump," he wrote.

We noted in an editorial a couple of years ago when Ryan, after his retirement from politics, claimed that he and other moderate Republicans surrounding Trump steered him to make better decisions.