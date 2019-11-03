Winnebago County Executive Mark Harris called the other day and asked me to take a look at what's been happening to the national debt.
Harris, who was Oshkosh's mayor before being elected county exec in 2005, is a CPA and former banker who has always kept an eye on government finances. After all, he's got his own county budget to worry about.
He's long been a skeptic on how Congress handles the Social Security Trust Funds — for instance, essentially borrowing from the Trust to pay for general fund expenditures, even to cover tax cuts. But, that's another story that needs to be told another time, especially in light of claims that Social Security funds will fall short in the near future when, in fact, Congress someday has to honor the bonding commitments to the pension plans.
What alarmed Harris on this day, though, was how fast the country's debt is growing. On Aug. 1 this year, for instance, it stood at $22.022 trillion. By Oct. 10, it had grown to $22.842 trillion, an increase of $800 billion in less than three months. He keeps tabs on those figures by visiting the "debt to the penny" tracker on TreasuryDirect.gov, where the government keeps updating the figures.
At this rate, we're headed for a crisis, he insisted.
What's astonishing, though, is that few in Washington seem concerned about it. It's as if the entire discussion about the national debt has been swept under the rug, when only a few years ago, Republicans in Congress were berating Barack Obama for asking for a trillion-dollar stimulus program to pull the country out of the Great Recession.
My, how times have changed. A trillion dollars to help unemployed Americans find jobs and help them with their "underwater" mortgages was "reckless spending" in 2009, but funneling a couple of trillion dollars to corporations and the country's upper classes through unfunded tax cuts somehow became "prudent and wise" in 2017.
As of this week, the annual budget deficit has hit $984 billion, about $330 billion more than the Congressional Budget Office had predicted before the Donald Trump-Congressional Republican tax cuts were voted into law. That's about where it was in 2012 when the country was still digging its way out of the Recession; unemployment was high and government revenues short.
Then the annual deficit started to decline as more people went to work, housing regained its footing and business returned to normal. The deficit was declining, that is, until Trump and a Congress led by then-House Speaker Paul Ryan gave away the store, all at a time when stimulus was no longer needed. Now it appears that we'll be adding nearly $1 trillion a year to the already bloated and scary national debt.
As New York Times columnist Paul Krugman wrote earlier this week of the now-retired Ryan, " ... when he and his party got a chance to exercise the fiscal responsibility they declared essential, they blew up the deficit instead. Republicans only pretended to care about debt as an excuse to hobble President Obama and slash social programs."
And isn't it interesting that Republicans, including the party's leaders here in Wisconsin, seldom breathe a word about it?
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
