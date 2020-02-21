Plain Talk: When will Republicans learn how to manage the state's money?

Perhaps I've been around too long, but watching the Wisconsin legislative Republicans fall over themselves to give some Wisconsin folks what amounts to a $2-a-week tax cut is, as Yogi Berra said, déjà vu all over again.
Rather than use a larger than expected surplus to restore some of the funding they took away from Wisconsin public schools during Scott Walker's reign, they decided to give $250 million back to the taxpayers who, they insisted, would know better how to spend the money than the government.
It's doubtful, of course, that the typical Wisconsin taxpayer will send two bucks a week to the school district to buy more books or maybe add a teacher to the high school, but that cliché always comes up whenever there's more money than expected in the state's coffers.
What politicians willfully forget — they're playing politics, after all — is that there's extra money in the bank because times are good. Wisconsin is currently sharing in the country's healthy economy. So they pretend that it will always be so. It won't.
Yet, virtually every time the state is lucky enough to build a surplus, the cry goes out to give it back to the "hardworking people" who paid their taxes.
Those of us old enough remember well Lee Sherman Dreyfus' run for governor. Wisconsin had a healthy surplus in 1978, and Dreyfus promised voters he would give every taxpayer a $200 check if he was elected. He was, and he and a friendly Legislature did just that.
Guess what — before Dreyfus' first and only term was through, the Ronald Reagan recession hit, and by the time Anthony Earl was elected in 1982, the state was deep in the red.
Earl wound up having to propose higher taxes in his first budget, which undoubtedly helped lead to his defeat by Tommy Thompson in '86. A few years later Thompson, too, fell for the "let's give it back to the people" gimmick. The national economy when Bill Clinton was president had taken off, and Wisconsin was sharing in the largess.
Twice, Thompson pushed through taxpayer rebates and reductions, but by the time he went off to serve under George W. Bush in Washington, his lieutenant governor, Scott McCallum, was faced with a budget shortfall as he took the reins from Thompson.
McCallum didn't raise taxes, but did something worse. The state had just reached a $5.9 billion settlement as its share from tobacco lawsuits over smoking-related deaths. It was to receive the money over 25 years, but McCallum and the Legislature decided to cash in the settlement for $1.3 billion so they could balance the budget for one biennium.
Now, the Wisconsin GOP legislators are attempting to do the same thing. Rather than help the schools, even if only temporarily, and direct some of the money to help ease the property tax bite as Gov. Tony Evers has proposed, Republicans want to give away the money in order to make themselves look good.
It's a sure bet that in the not-too-distant future, the state will wish it had that money, when legislators and a governor will be forced to ask Wisconsin taxpayers to once again pony up.
Pete Seeger's anti-Vietnam War song contains the line, "When will they ever learn?"
Indeed.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
