Plain Talk: When will Republicans learn how to manage the state's money?

Perhaps I've been around too long, but watching the Wisconsin legislative Republicans fall over themselves to give some Wisconsin folks what amounts to a $2-a-week tax cut is, as Yogi Berra said, déjà vu all over again.

Rather than use a larger than expected surplus to restore some of the funding they took away from Wisconsin public schools during Scott Walker's reign, they decided to give $250 million back to the taxpayers who, they insisted, would know better how to spend the money than the government.

It's doubtful, of course, that the typical Wisconsin taxpayer will send two bucks a week to the school district to buy more books or maybe add a teacher to the high school, but that cliché always comes up whenever there's more money than expected in the state's coffers.

What politicians willfully forget — they're playing politics, after all — is that there's extra money in the bank because times are good. Wisconsin is currently sharing in the country's healthy economy. So they pretend that it will always be so. It won't.

Yet, virtually every time the state is lucky enough to build a surplus, the cry goes out to give it back to the "hardworking people" who paid their taxes.