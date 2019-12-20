Plain Talk: When big business gets its way, taxpayers often pay

"Nevertheless, WMC alleges that associations and private lobbyists hired by local governments 'advocate against the best interests of taxpayers,'" Rothschild added. "It doesn't say that they also advocate against the special interests of big corporations."

Rothschild points out that the Counties Association's agenda includes "protecting groundwater from contamination and overuse," "close the dark store property assessment loophole" and "increase funding for mass transit."

It's no secret that WMC opposes all these agenda items — a clue, Rothschild argues, why the big business lobby wants locals to be silenced.

He also notes that the corporate lobby isn't a fan of local non-binding referendums. The corporate lobby's report complained that such votes are attempts to influence state lawmakers, again using taxpayer dollars. Rothschild speculates WMC is angered that some 50 of Wisconsin's 72 counties have passed referendums calling for bipartisan redistricting.

Local governments — and their taxpayers — have a vested interest in state legislation. Whether it's to advocate for more funds to help maintain city streets or push for aid for local projects or demand better protections for their water supplies or dozens of others concerns, they should be at the state Capitol arguing their cases.