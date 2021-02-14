Plain Talk: What's really behind GOP donor's agenda?

Fabick is the Wisconsin fat cat who has been hellbent on making sure the governor of Wisconsin can't order the state's residents to wear a mask during this extraordinary health crisis — or do anything else to fight it, for that matter.

He has carried the ball for Wisconsin Republican leaders by launching and financing lawsuits against the Evers' administration coronavirus actions. The first was last spring when he teamed up with another conservative, Larry Chapman, to claim that Tony Evers' Department of Health's "safe-at-home" orders violated their constitutional rights to practice religion and exercise free speech because of its limits on travel and gatherings.

Fabick claimed at the time that he would have participated in a protest at the state Capitol on April 24 that drew about 1,500 people if Evers' order limiting non-essential travel was not in place — a restriction that violated his rights to free speech and assembly. Conservative justices on the state Supreme Court did strike down Evers' order by ruling on another suit brought by legislative Republicans and eventually the Fabick action was dismissed.