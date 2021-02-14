Plain Talk: What's really behind GOP donor's agenda?

I suppose if you make your fortune selling, servicing and leasing Caterpillar heavy equipment — backhoes, dozers, engines, excavators, earthmovers and hundreds of other products — you'd want to make nice with Republicans.
It's in your interest, after all, that the government spend more on expanding major highways, helping developers get quicker green lights on major projects — Foxconn, for instance — and helping the fossil fuel industry survive.
I'm sure, though, that Jere Fabick, who, along with a cousin, holds a major multi-state dealership for the multi-national and multi-billion dollar construction, mining and pipeline equipment manufacturer Caterpillar, will insist that has nothing to do with his several hundred thousands in contributions to GOP candidates and the party over the past couple of decades. Scott Walker alone got 100 grand. Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley is a major recipient of Fabick's largesse.
It will have everything to do, he will claim, with his respect for the Wisconsin Constitution and the sanctity of individual liberty.
Fabick is the Wisconsin fat cat who has been hellbent on making sure the governor of Wisconsin can't order the state's residents to wear a mask during this extraordinary health crisis — or do anything else to fight it, for that matter.
He has carried the ball for Wisconsin Republican leaders by launching and financing lawsuits against the Evers' administration coronavirus actions. The first was last spring when he teamed up with another conservative, Larry Chapman, to claim that Tony Evers' Department of Health's "safe-at-home" orders violated their constitutional rights to practice religion and exercise free speech because of its limits on travel and gatherings.
Fabick claimed at the time that he would have participated in a protest at the state Capitol on April 24 that drew about 1,500 people if Evers' order limiting non-essential travel was not in place — a restriction that violated his rights to free speech and assembly. Conservative justices on the state Supreme Court did strike down Evers' order by ruling on another suit brought by legislative Republicans and eventually the Fabick action was dismissed.
A second suit was filed on Fabick's behalf in October, this one aimed specifically at Evers' reinstatement of the mask mandate. The suit, which was heard by the Supreme Court in November and is still awaiting a decision, argues that the mandate is unconstitutional because the governor can't institute an emergency order for more than 60 days without legislative approval. He wants the Supreme Court to issue an injunction to block it.
Then last week after legislative Republicans passed a joint resolution killing the mandate and Evers promptly reinstated a new one, Fabick asked the court to issue an injunction against the governor's new order.
Interestingly, the Oconomowoc resident is on the board of directors of the controversial Heartland Institute, a national think tank that is famous for its contention that there is no such thing as global warming. Any climate change, the nonprofit institute argues, is natural and has nothing to do with we humans or fossil fuel pollution. It has also famously claimed that secondhand smoke poses no danger.
The Heartland Institute vehemently denies that it has been funded by the likes of the Koch brothers and the right-wing Mercer Foundation. In her bestselling book, "Dark Money," noted New Yorker investigative journalist Jane Mayer details how both the Koch and Mercer families surreptitiously funneled money to Heartland over the years, keeping the donors' identities under wraps.
Heartland fancies itself the keeper of the free market and a force against big government and regulations. Like Fabick, his colleagues on the board are like-minded when it comes to what they deem to be government overreach.
Keep government at bay, even during a pandemic, is the mantra. Keep it at bay, of course, unless it's to spend money in certain favorite places.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
