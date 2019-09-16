Weather Alert

...WIDESPREAD DENSE FOG THIS MORNING... .LIGHT WINDS AND CLEAR SKIES ALLOWED WIDESPREAD DENSE FOG TO DEVELOP OVERNIGHT. THE DENSE FOG WAS CREATING FREQUENT VISIBILITIES OF ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS. THE DENSE FOG WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THE MORNING COMMUTE AND THEN BEGIN TO THIN AFTER 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * TIMING...FOG WILL BE DENSE THROUGH MID MORNING. * VISIBILITY...1/4 MILE OR MUCH LESS. * IMPACTS...SEVERELY REDUCED VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN... USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&