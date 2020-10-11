Plain Talk: What pardons tell us about two governors

Sprewer is one of 74 people who, after turning their lives around since committing a felony, have received pardons from Evers.

Contrast that with Walker's years at the helm. He was the first governor in the state's history to stubbornly refuse to grant anyone — no matter the circumstances — a chance to get a fresh start on life.

I wrote several columns about one of them a few years ago. Eric Pizer, who had joined the Marines after 9/11 and had served two tours in Iraq, had been home in 2004 for only two days when he stepped in the middle of a fistfight between a friend and another man and wound up breaking the man's nose.

A capricious Grant County district attorney charged him with a felony for what should have been a misdemeanor. He was convicted, placed on two years of probation and ordered to pay $7,200 to fix the nose. It was his only brush with the law, but a costly one — because after completing the educational requirements to become a police officer, a job that seemed a perfect fit with his military combat experience, he discovered that a felony prevented him from carrying a gun. Hence, no chance at a law enforcement job.

He and others pleaded with Walker for a pardon, but to no avail. He was among the first four to be given one by Evers last October.