Plain Talk: What ever happened to Trump's grand infrastructure plans?

Secretary Chao then stepped forward with what was supposed to be a "process flowchart."

"That's a flowchart," Trump helpfully pointed out. "So that can go out to 20 years. This shows about 10. But that can go out to about 20 years to get something approved."

He then told a story about a "certain state" (he wouldn't say which one) that has a flow chart going out 17 years to get a highway project approved. At fault, he said, are all these rules and regulations in those stacks of paper requiring environmental impact studies and other protections.

Trump went on to say that he will get rid of these nonsensical regulations and, in turn, "we will create millions of new jobs and make millions of American dreams come true."

Then, he took questions from reporters in attendance, and one asked why so many CEOs have left his manufacturing council since his bumbling claim that both sides were to blame.

We all know what happened next. He launched into a full-throated claim repeating that both sides were to blame and both had good people among them.

And, unfortunately, that's the last we've heard of the infrastructure plan.