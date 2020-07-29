Plain Talk: We can't trust Trump to save the U.S. from dangers of nuclear weapons testing

Another of the many Trump administration's pea-brained initiatives that have flown under the radar these past three-and-a-half years got some well-deserved light earlier this month on the 75th anniversary marking America's first test of the atomic bomb.

Just as Donald Trump's evisceration of the Environmental Protection Agency, workplace safety protections, the dismantling of financial regulations aimed at preventing another Wall Street meltdown, the gutting of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the pillaging of the national parks and dozens of other public-interest programs have landed on the back burner of public consciousness, so too has the president's call for the U.S. to resume testing atomic weapons.

All of these insane policy decisions have been unable to compete for the public's attention with the constant drumbeat of Trump's daily verbal insults and name-calling and now, of course, the coronavirus pandemic and the administration's response to it.

How can you get the people to keep tabs on the atrocities of Trump's D.C. swamp when they're worried whether to send their kids to school this fall or whether grandpa and grandma will be exposed to COVID-19?