Plain Talk: We can save the Postal Service by ousting Trump in November

An outraged America succeeded last week in getting Donald Trump's toady at the U.S. Postal Service to back off of his plan to cripple the post office — at least until after the Nov. 3 election.
It was proof that citizens' voices can still get politicians to pay attention.
But, no one should claim victory yet.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, whose only qualification to head the post office is that he shovels huge amounts of money to Donald Trump, is only temporarily backing off. If Trump wins the election this fall, he'll be right back kneecapping the USPS and setting the stage to eventually turn it over to private, for-profit corporations that will be able to hold millions of Americans hostage to hefty fees and reduced service.
Americans have learned during just the past few weeks how much we all rely on the post office. And it's for a lot more than voting during a pandemic.
While the temporary suspension of cutbacks may make it safer to vote by mail this fall, if Trump and DeJoy resume their dismantling of the service after Nov. 3, millions of Americans will suffer — and it won't just be the grandmas sending birthday cards to their grandkids.
It will be our veterans, and millions more who rely on the mail to get their meds on time, small businesses that rely on the mail to get their orders and ship their wares, and, yes, community newspapers that rely on the post office to get timely local news to their subscribers.
The Veterans Administration, for one, requires through its TriCare drug program that prescriptions be filled and sent through the U.S. mail rather than make trips to a drugstore — actually a blessing during the coronavirus pandemic. There have been numerous reports that DeJoy's cutbacks in overtime, his orders to shut down sorting machine lines at several distribution centers and severe understaffing at other post office duties have caused several days' delay in delivering medicines and other health needs to veterans.
Even a company called Simple Health, an online birth control provider and prescriber, sent an email last week decrying the USPS cuts.
"Because the majority of Simple Health’s patients use insurance to purchase birth control through the service, the company is legally restricted from moving up refill timelines, leaving them without options to counteract USPS delays," the announcement explained.
Outrage over DeJoy's cuts wasn't confined to Democrats or, as some claimed, the postal service unions protecting their benefits. Many Republicans felt the anger from constituents, especially those who are running for reelection in November as well.
"The USPS continues to be a lifeline during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially for seniors, veterans, and those in rural areas who are depending on reliable mail delivery for essential goods and services that might otherwise be unavailable," Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins wrote DeJoy.
Several months ago I wrote a column extolling the virtues of the USPS and how, since its founding going on three centuries ago, it has kept Americans connected and informed, not to mention the many veterans it employs and its incredible record of employee diversity — an example of perhaps our greatest government program.
Many post office workers sent me letters and emails of thanks. I later printed some of them, but one, from Richard Knutson, the retired postmaster at Evansville, arrived several weeks later. It's worth noting now because he hits the nail on the head what this administration hopes to do with the postal service.
He pointed out among the many reasons not to dismantle the USPS is the simple fact of its privacy. Only the sender and the recipient know what was delivered to the addressee. Plus, he pointed out the big blow dismantling the post office would deliver to rural America in particular because it doesn't have access to newspapers, medicine and other needs like urban Americans do.
Then, he added, "I envision Trump's break up of the USPS resulting in his rich buddies and donors buying routes and employing people at $10 per hour, not adhering to postal regulations, so therefore no more integrity, making tons of misdeliveries because there will be no accountability and making customers pay extra for home delivery. They will sell off all the USPS vehicles and have people delivering in their cars. Chaos."
Maybe a bit hyperbolic, but don't put anything past this administration. The only way to protect the post office and so much more of America is to oust Trump come Nov. 3.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
