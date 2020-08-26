Plain Talk: We can save the Postal Service by ousting Trump in November

An outraged America succeeded last week in getting Donald Trump's toady at the U.S. Postal Service to back off of his plan to cripple the post office — at least until after the Nov. 3 election.

It was proof that citizens' voices can still get politicians to pay attention.

But, no one should claim victory yet.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, whose only qualification to head the post office is that he shovels huge amounts of money to Donald Trump, is only temporarily backing off. If Trump wins the election this fall, he'll be right back kneecapping the USPS and setting the stage to eventually turn it over to private, for-profit corporations that will be able to hold millions of Americans hostage to hefty fees and reduced service.

Americans have learned during just the past few weeks how much we all rely on the post office. And it's for a lot more than voting during a pandemic.

While the temporary suspension of cutbacks may make it safer to vote by mail this fall, if Trump and DeJoy resume their dismantling of the service after Nov. 3, millions of Americans will suffer — and it won't just be the grandmas sending birthday cards to their grandkids.