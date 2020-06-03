Plain Talk: We can return to the status quo after COVID-19 — or we can demand politicians represent workers

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

"This life-and-death situation that we’ve now all been thrust into has opened up possibilities. Working people want real change, and that I think makes me more optimistic than ever that the change isn’t going to be incremental, and that gives me incredible hope," she added.

The SEIU has been in the news in recent weeks in Madison over its efforts to re-organize nurses and other health care workers at University Hospitals. They lost their representation thanks to former Gov. Scott Walker's Act 10, which effectively destroyed public employee unions in the state. The nurses, alarmed by what they say is chronic under-staffing at the hospital, want it to "voluntarily recognize" SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin and to at least bargain on working conditions. So far, the hospital's governing board has refused.

Act 10 is a microcosm of the political decisions made since the advent of Reaganism in 1980 through today — politics that have led to the economic inequality that the coronavirus pandemic has exposed. There have been massive tax cuts for the corporations and pennies for workers. Right-to-work laws have eviscerated unions, even here in Wisconsin, eliminating the one voice American workers had to stand up for fairness.