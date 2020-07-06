Plain Talk: We can reopen the economy — but only if we're smart about it

Thanks to the state Supreme Court, bars and restaurants were given the green light to open, so Tom and I decided we'd gut it and for the first time in three months, share lunch. Besides, there certainly wouldn't be many people there and the bartender and hamburger cook would be wearing masks.

Wrong!

The place was jammed, every bar stool occupied, and, of course, none of the workers were wearing masks, including the cook. The only nod to the danger of the coronavirus was a bottle of hand sanitizer on a bar table near the door you could use on the way out.

I thought about that scene this week as states throughout the U.S., saw the rate of coronavirus infections set new records, leading to reversals of plans to reopen and creating a new, perhaps even worse, crisis. COVID-19 infections were rising in Wisconsin as well. Much of the increase has been blamed on the reopening of bars and restaurants where both owners and customers elect to irresponsibility ignore common sense precautions like social distancing and mask wearing.

It's places like the one in Jefferson County, where infections are on the rise like most everywhere, that are going to help make sure it's going to be a long time before the world gets back to normal.