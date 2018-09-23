I used to stare in wonder as the elderly Badger football fans in my section at Camp Randall sometimes literally crawled up the steep and uneven steps to get to their seats in the stadium's upper rows.
Because there are no railings, more than once I saw folks stumble, especially as they navigated the irregular steps on the way down. Those of us who sit on the aisle in those upper reaches have often served as a grab bar to stop what could have been a catastrophic fall.
Now after all these years of holding season tickets in row 63, I'm one of those old and, admittedly, unsteady Badger fans. Our hips, backs and knees aren't what they used to be and, frankly, our balance sucks. But we've chanced it all for our beloved Badgers.
So when I saw the story the other day that the Athletic Department is contemplating another multimillion-dollar renovation of Camp Randall, I wondered if there were a few bucks in the package to install railings on the aisles. Most every other stadium has them.
I sent an email to Jason King, the associate senior athletic director for facilities, and asked if perhaps railings might be in the works as part of the lavish improvements to the old stadium. The new plans, after all, call for upgrades to Camp Randall, the Field House and the McClain Center totaling roughly $77 million. Besides new turf on the field and utility upgrades in the stadium itself, the bleachers in the south end zone will be replaced by a series of premium seating options, which will also obviously command premium ticket prices.
Surely, railings throughout the stadium could be included.
But no such luck. In his response, King reported that there are no plans to equip the stadium with railings. He did reveal that railings are a point of discussion among the powers that be in the Athletic Department, but they aren't in any current plans.
In an age when the Americans With Disabilities Act that Congress passed in 1990 would seemingly require something as simple as railings on steep stairs, King related that Camp Randall's seating is dictated by the rules of the International Code Council, an industry group that monitors and enforces building codes.
ICC300, which covers bleachers, folding and telescopic seating and grandstands, requires a mid-aisle handrail for new construction or when bleachers are remodeled, the associate AD wrote.
However, and here's the catch, the ICC requirement doesn't apply to an existing facility. It would only be triggered by new construction of the seating area and bleachers or if and when they're actually remodeled. These latest improvements do not include any changes to the existing seating areas, except for that luxury upgrade and premium seating at the south end zone.
Somehow, I've got this hunch that while railings "remain a point of discussion," the real reason they've never been given serious consideration is because it might force the loss of some seats to accommodate railings in those narrow aisles.
So get used to it, old people and football fans who can't walk all that well.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
