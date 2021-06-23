Plain Talk: Want the rich to pay taxes? Make their tax records public

The investigative news nonprofit ProPublica created quite a stir earlier this month when it obtained and published IRS data that revealed many of the country's best-known billionaires paid little or nothing in federal income tax.
A group of Republican senators, many of whom claim that their party is now the one of America's working class, were livid.
"Regrettably, it appears personnel with access to Americans' personal and confidential information are misusing protected information for political reasons," the GOP group huffed in a statement, not explaining what political reasons exist to keep Americans from knowing that the nation's richest don't pay taxes like other people do.
For heaven's sake, the people might start demanding that Congress eliminate the loopholes that allow billionaires like Warren Buffet, Bill Gates, Michael Bloomberg and Jeff Bezos to avoid paying taxes at a rate that hourly American workers fork over every year.
A few days after that report, the New York Times reported that thanks to a loophole engineered by Donald Trump's Treasury Department, executives in the $4.5 trillion private equity industry — the notorious vulture capitalists who gobble up American firms, suck them dry and then move their operations to foreign countries — are avoiding billions in federal taxes as well.
Since the Trump administration hollowed out the IRS, those private equity schemes are never subjected to audits. There simply aren't enough auditors left at the IRS with the expertise to keep tabs on purposely complicated partnerships.
The revelations had Pennsylvania GOP Sen. Patrick Toomey, one of the architects of the law that cut taxes to the wealthy by more than a trillion dollars in 2017, defensively claiming: "My intention as the author of the 2017 tax reform was not that multibillionaires ought to pay no taxes. I believe dividends and capital gains should be taxed at a lower rate, but certainly not zero.”
Awfully nice of him.
Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has spent a political career arguing for a fair tax system, said the report didn't come as a surprise to him. On the contrary, he declared, “The rich have money, the rich have power, the rich have lobbyists, and the rich do not pay their fair share of taxes.”
Truth be told, much of this underhandedness could be nipped in the bud if the tax system wasn't so entrenched in secrecy. If we truly had open government, the American people should be able to easily check on the fairness of the laws passed by their elected representatives. It shouldn't require a sporadic leak of records or an expensive investigation to determine if billionaires are contributing at least as much as the taxes deducted from an assembly line worker’s paycheck.
"Republicans talk a good game about adopting the winning parts of Trumpism, but you can’t be populists if you shield the rich and stick it to everybody else," noted Times' columnist Maureen Dowd. "Paying taxes is an expression of citizenship. You can’t belong to the club and not pay your dues."
It wasn't always this way. Up until after World War II both federal and state income tax records were open. The press or just plain interested citizens could discover just how much the wealthy, the corporations and, indeed, the politicians themselves were being taxed.
As economics professor Laurence J. Kotlikoff of Boston University pointed out years ago, disclosure could be an automatic enforcement device.
And indeed it was. Historians often credit Wisconsin's once pristine image as an example of clean government to the fact that all tax returns were public records. Those who were able to use loopholes or fudge income totals often found themselves facing public scrutiny, and lawmakers thought twice before enacting loopholes for favorite constituents.
The disclosures in those days revealed that there was a great disparity in the taxes wealthy people paid. The New York Times reported in 1924 that John D. Rockefeller had paid more than $7 million in taxes while the wealthy banking baron J.P. Morgan Jr. paid less than $100,000. Rockefeller wasn't at all happy, and soon the tax system made sure J.P. was paying his share.
Eventually, Congress closed the records, bowing to the barons who also funded many of their campaigns. After the Nixon administration was caught snooping on political enemies by examining their tax returns, it became a felony to reveal any information from them.
In Wisconsin, the full records were open when World War I broke out and The Capital Times would routinely examine the income tax filings of the city’s large private corporations that sold equipment and supplies to the government for the war effort. Not surprisingly, most were making big profits from the war, which U.S. Sen. Robert M. “Fighting Bob” La Follette openly suggested was the real reason the U.S. got involved in the war in the first place.
Later the newspaper would frequently run the incomes of the state’s biggest bankers, all of whom were perennially at the Legislature’s door for more tax breaks.
After World War II, under pressure from corporations, banks and some of the state’s highest rollers, the federal tax returns were closed. For $5 you can still discover whether an individual had filed his or her state income tax return and the total of how much they paid, but how they got to the bottom line is no longer available.
Public tax returns as public records isn’t an off-the-wall idea. It's long been the norm in countries like Norway and Finland, for example.
Perhaps it's time we stop allowing the privileged to hide behind a cloak of secrecy, concealing what we've always suspected: Those who pay their taxes are being treated as suckers.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com, 608-252-6410 and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
