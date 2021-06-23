Plain Talk: Want the rich to pay taxes? Make their tax records public

Since the Trump administration hollowed out the IRS, those private equity schemes are never subjected to audits. There simply aren't enough auditors left at the IRS with the expertise to keep tabs on purposely complicated partnerships.

The revelations had Pennsylvania GOP Sen. Patrick Toomey, one of the architects of the law that cut taxes to the wealthy by more than a trillion dollars in 2017, defensively claiming: "My intention as the author of the 2017 tax reform was not that multibillionaires ought to pay no taxes. I believe dividends and capital gains should be taxed at a lower rate, but certainly not zero.”

Awfully nice of him.

Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has spent a political career arguing for a fair tax system, said the report didn't come as a surprise to him. On the contrary, he declared, “The rich have money, the rich have power, the rich have lobbyists, and the rich do not pay their fair share of taxes.”