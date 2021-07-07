Plain Talk: Wanna see a slick politician? Watch Robin Vos talk voter fraud

"Then, during a major election, we have about 30,000 election inspectors or poll workers who manage the polling sites and help voters. Incredibly, all of this means Wisconsin has one-sixth of all election officials in the entire country," he pointed out.

He went on to explain how he has worked with these clerks all around the state. They do their jobs to help people and help voters in the face of foreign and domestic assaults on our elections, and he praised their ability to adapt to the coronavirus crisis in April of 2020 and again in November.

"Our decentralization works as a barrier to organized or widespread voter fraud in many different ways because of the number of sworn election officials who would need to be involved in a conspiracy and the safeguards in place to verify voters and to tabulate and transmit results from 2,000 separate polling places," he added. "I know what voter fraud does and doesn’t look like in Wisconsin because part of my job for 12 years was to search for it. Elections are more secure and accurate than ever before."

He observed that voters have more trust in election results before an election than they do after their candidate loses.