Plain Talk: Walker-era prevailing wage repeal did nothing to help taxpayers, workers

Another example of why the income gap keeps getting wider.

The study shows that before the laws were repealed, the average annual income for a full-time construction worker was about $49,000. After the repeals, it has dropped to just over $46,000 — a 5% drop. There has also been a reduction in heath coverage for skilled workers, WPR reported. Meanwhile, construction company CEOs saw an increase in their pay, according to the data.

As for project costs borne by the taxpayers, the study could find no significant differences after the repeal of the laws. It did show, however, that more out-of-state contractors were able to secure bids for Wisconsin projects.

So instead of helping Wisconsin workers, the repeal of the laws allowed out-of-state firms to capture more of construction work inside Wisconsin.

But, no one should be surprised. It was a Walker-era trademark — less for the everyday worker and more for those at the top.

Prevailing wage laws require that contractors and subcontractors on public jobs must pay the majority of their workers no less than the local prevailing wage rate. They essentially act as a sort of minimum wage for the construction workers within a particular geographical area, and prevent the use of cheap, non-local labor to undercut local workers.