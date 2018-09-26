Let's cut out the nonsense. Gov. Scott Walker and Attorney General Brad Schimel know full well that if the lawsuit they've joined to declare Obamacare unconstitutional is successful, people with pre-existing medical conditions will not be covered by their insurance plans.
Walker's supporters have been buying ads contending that he will "see to it" that private insurance plans in Wisconsin will continue to provide coverage for people who have had cancer, a heart attack or some other health calamity, just as they do under Obamacare.
And Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, a cancer survivor herself, chimes in that neither she nor Walker will allow those with pre-existing conditions to go without care.
"Today in Wisconsin, people with pre-existing conditions are already covered," she says in one of her TV ads. "And as long as Scott and I are in office, they always will be."
It has to rank among the most dishonest ads of the 2018 election season.
Yes, Rebecca, Wisconsin people with pre-existing conditions are already covered, but not because of you or your buddy Scott Walker. They're covered because the Affordable Care Act requires insurance companies to give health coverage to those who've had to suffer through cancer or bad hearts. Before the ACA, even a bad family history could prevent a person from getting coverage.
To suggest that either the governor or lieutenant governor had any hand in that is a despicable lie. In fact, no Republican governor has worked harder or longer at attempting to demolish Obamacare than Scott Walker's administration.
From Day One, Walker waged war on the ACA. For starters, he refused to expand the state's Medicaid program, insisting that he didn't want to participate in any federal program that he believed was unlawful. Not only did his decision cut some low-income Wisconsinites out of getting health coverage, but it cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars that would have otherwise been paid by the federal government.
Then Walker and Schimel attacked the law at every opportunity, helping weaken it, and when premiums began going up as a result, claimed that proved Obamacare was failing.
Obama's whole plan — including covering pre-existing conditions, allowing college-aged kids to stay on mom and dad's insurance plans, and helping subsidize costs for those unable to afford them — will be out the window if the courts agree with Walker, Schimel and a group of similar-thinking right-wing attorneys general on a convoluted argument that Obamacare is unconstitutional.
Not only will 852,000 Wisconsin folks with pre-existing conditions be impacted, but nearly 20 million Americans stand to lose coverage, moving the country back to the days before the ACA when insurance companies called all the shots and if you didn't get certain costs covered, tough luck for you.
As columnist Bill Kaplan pointed out the other day, the GOP establishment and Walker himself are now running scared over the issue. They once were convinced that killing the Affordable Care Act was a winner with the voters. That was until, of course, Americans started to experience what the act meant to their own health coverage and that of their families and friends.
Now Walker and his running mate, Kleefisch, are being called out by their political opponents for their seven years of obstructionism and that's led them to insist: Hey, trust us, we'll take care of it.
That is, if you can trust a politician who has repeatedly lied during campaigns, making promises he never intended to keep. Remember his pledge to some friendly labor unions that he wouldn't work to make Wisconsin a so-called "right to work" state? Ah, yes, some gullible union leaders were more than a bit embarrassed.
If thanks to ideologues like Walker and Schimel the Affordable Care Act is demolished, there are no guarantees that somehow a re-elected Walker will be able to get the Legislature to pass a new state insurance law.
That's the bottom line and Walker, Kleefisch and their cronies need to stop lying about it.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. dzweifel@madison.com and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
